WEST HANTS, NS, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and West Hants Regional Municipality announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 40 housing units over the next three years. West Hants estimates that this deal will help spur the construction of 1,500 homes across the city over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $1 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. West Hants' Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding aims to promote housing development by increasing density, streamlining permit approval, mapping infrastructure to help identify underdeveloped land, and reviewing bylaws to remove barriers to building more homes.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with West Hants today. With initiatives like increasing density, streamlining permit approval, and reviewing bylaws to remove barriers to development, the Municipality is paving the way for the homes they need to tackle the housing crisis. We will keep working with partners across the country to help build more homes that Canadians can afford." –The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By building more homes more quickly, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in West Hants. Working together, we can equip our communities with new tools to support them to reach their potential and turn possibilities into realities." – Kody Blois, Member of Parliament Kings—Hants

"We are beyond thrilled to be approved for $1,081,886 through the Housing Accelerator Fund from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) for the West Hants Regional Municipality. This funding stream will encourage initiatives that will help increase housing supply and promote development of affordable, inclusive and diverse communities that are low-carbon and climate-resilient housing opportunities for those residing in West Hants." – Abraham Zebian, Mayor of West Hants Regional Municipality

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Kody Blois , Member of Parliament Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and Abraham Zebian , Mayor of West Hants Regional Municipality.

, Member of Parliament Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and , Mayor of West Hants Regional Municipality. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]