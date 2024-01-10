SURREY, BC, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Surrey announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 2,800 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 16,500 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $95 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Surrey's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will support zoning by-law amendments to allow higher density, multi-unit, and missing middle forms of housing. It will support incentive programs promoting high density development near rapid transit and affordable housing as well as policy changes to expedite development of below market housing. It will leverage reliance on professionals for delegated decision-making, expand the guaranteed permitting timelines program, and integrate technology to facilitate faster development and permit approvals.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 400,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track 2,800 homes in the next three years and over 16,500 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford."- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're in a housing crisis and the only way we're going to solve this challenge is by working together collaboratively and directly with municipalities who know the real needs of their communities. The Housing Accelerator Fund is an acknowledgement that the status quo in how we build homes is no longer acceptable. By working together, collaboratively with the City of Surrey and our government we're going to get more homes built for British Columbians." – Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

"Our government is proud to be working with the City of Surrey to ensure we are doing our part to fulfill the housing needs in our city and indeed across Canada. This funding of $95 million for housing in Surrey will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing city where we need it most." – Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton

Surrey has been an outstanding partner with the federal government, as we collaborate on programs to provide more affordable housing in our city, the fastest growing municipality in Metro Vancouver. From federal funding to support Surrey's infrastructure, or the Rapid Housing Initiative that has helped to quickly convert existing buildings to living units to this, the Housing Accelerator Fund, which will get zoning and development permits approved more quickly and more homes for people here at home and right across Canada. - Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood-Port Kells

"By building more affordable homes more quickly, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in Surrey. Working together, we can equip our communities with new tools to support them to reach their potential and turn possibilities into realities." - John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City

"The City of Surrey is grateful to the Government of Canada for $95.6 million through the Housing Accelerator Fund. The City is working on a number of initiatives to increase housing supply that will benefit from this funding, including helping support below-market and affordable rental housing projects. We are also adjusting our zoning to increase housing density, especially around rapid transit lines. Surrey is a leader in the region in supplying affordable housing and we will now expand further on this success thanks to this funding support." – Brenda Locke, Mayor for the City of Surrey

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre; Sukh Dhaliwal , Member of Parliament for Surrey -Newton; Ken Hardie , Member of Parliament for Fleetwood-Port Kells ; John Aldag , Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City; and Brenda Locke , Mayor for the City of Surrey

, Member of Parliament for -Newton; , Member of Parliament for ; , Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City; and , Mayor for the City of Surrey The City of Surrey's Action Plan will allow for zoning by-law amendments to permit increased density and diversity of housing, incentive programs promoting high density development near rapid transit and affordable housing, policy changes to expedite development of below market housing, expand the use of professional reliance for faster approvals, expand the guaranteed permitting timelines program, and leveraging AI to facilitate faster development and permit approvals.

Action Plan will allow for zoning by-law amendments to permit increased density and diversity of housing, incentive programs promoting high density development near rapid transit and affordable housing, policy changes to expedite development of below market housing, expand the use of professional reliance for faster approvals, expand the guaranteed permitting timelines program, and leveraging AI to facilitate faster development and permit approvals. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]