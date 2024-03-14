ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of St. John's announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 280 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 4,100 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide over $10.4 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. St. John's Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives including increasing the supply of multi-unit developments and affordable housing through incentives and non-profit partnerships. The City will increase housing density through incentive programs, removing exclusionary zoning to permit four units as-of-right as appropriate per residential lot city-wide and allow for secondary suites, revising minimum parking requirements for housing developments, and raising allowed building heights. St. John's will also accelerate housing through pre-approved designs and the implementation of an e-permitting platform to streamline the application process.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership today. With initiatives like allowing more units to be built on a single lot, raising allowed building heights, and changing minimum parking requirements for new housing developments, the City will ensure that St. John's has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, Indigenous partners, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're changing the way we build homes here. And we can only do that by working with municipalities. Our partnership with St. John's will help build more homes, faster, at prices working families can afford." – The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour and Seniors, Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl

"By building more affordable homes more quickly, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in St. John's. Working together, we can equip our communities with new tools to support them to reach their potential and turn possibilities into realities." – Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"Addressing the housing supply needs in our community will take vision, collaboration and innovative solutions. This funding provides the City with the resources it needs to introduce a transformative plan that breaks down barriers and stimulates housing development." – Mayor Danny Breen, City of St. John's

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour and Seniors and Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl , on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Joanne Thompson , Member of Parliament for St. John's East, and Mayor Danny Breen , City of St. John's .

, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, , Member of Parliament for St. John's East, and Mayor , . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

