SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Sault Ste. Marie announced that they reached an agreement to accelerate the construction of 280 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 1,685 homes over the next decade. This agreement under the second round of the HAF, will provide over $8.6 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

Sault Ste. Marie's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives such as supporting infill housing with zoning amendments to allow four units as-of-right on all lands designated residential, commercial and institutional city-wide. This is complimented by the expansion of an Accessory Dwelling Unit Program and a reduction or elimination of parking requirements. Development of Affordable housing will be incentivized through the reduction of planning, permitting and development fees, and Sault Ste. Marie will make city lands available for affordable housing development. The Action Plan will also reduce approval timelines through process improvements and the implantation of e-permitting.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with Ontario communities will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Building more homes for people in Sault Ste. Marie, faster. That's how your federal government is solving the housing crisis. Working with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, we are going to make sure families have a safe, affordable place to live." – Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie

"Sault Ste. Marie is leading Canada in addressing the housing crisis. We exceeded our provincially assigned housing target by nearly 200% and experienced another banner construction year in 2024 with the value of building permits issued exceeding $100 million. With support from the Housing Accelerator Fund, we remain committed to expanding local housing options and ensuring we are ready to meet the needs of our growing community.

– Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled , and Budget 2024 added an additional to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

