RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - With federal funding, and federal leadership we are changing how cities let housing get built in their communities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Richmond Hill announced that they have reached an agreement to fast track over 780 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 41,500 homes over the next decade.

The agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide over $31 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. It will encourage the creation of more density and affordable housing in Richmond Hill by making it easier to build more missing-middle housing and accessory dwelling units as well as incentivizing affordable housing. Richmond Hill's action plan will also help streamline development by reducing barriers to development, accelerating key infrastructure and through zoning by-law changes permitting up to four units in residential areas where accessory dwelling units are permitted, supporting transit-oriented development, and allowing increased density around transit stations.

The HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Today's announcement will help fast track over 780 homes in the next three years and over 41,500 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

More housing will unlock many new opportunities for growth in Richmond Hill. Safe and affordable housing is a catalyst that enables Canadians to achieve other goals—from raising healthy children to pursuing education, jobs and opportunity. Proud to witness transformative investments in Richmond Hill, stemming from the strong collaboration between our government and municipalities. Together, we're breaking down barriers and building more homes in Richmond Hill and across Canada – Majid Jowhari, Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill

"Through innovation and partnerships with local governments, we can build the homes we need in our cities and towns and create affordable inclusive and diverse communities. Partnering with Richmond through the Housing Accelerator Fund does just that. We will continue to work to make life more affordable and create strong, more prosperous communities here in Aurora-Oak Ridges – Richmond hill and across our great country." – Leah Taylor Roy, Member of Parliament for Aurora-Oak Ridges- Richmond Hill

"I am excited that Richmond Hill is receiving $31 million from the Housing Accelerator Fund that will help set the stage for more affordable housing in our city. Thank you to the Federal government for this investment, which will help encourage and incentivize builders to create affordable homes for people who work in Richmond Hill, seniors who want to downsize and multi-generations of families who want to live close to one another in our community. This is only one step toward solving the housing crisis but it is an important one. We will continue to work with other levels of government to bring more affordable housing to those who want to make Richmond Hill their home."– David West, Mayor of the City of Richmond Hill

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities alongside Majid Jowhari, Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill , Leah Taylor Roy , Member of Parliament for Aurora-Oak Ridges - Richmond Hill and David West , Mayor for the City of Richmond Hill .

, , Member of Parliament for - and , Mayor for the . Through their Housing Accelerator Fund Action Plan, the City of Richmond Hill will support greater density and more affordable housing by encouraging missing-middle development, accessory dwelling units, and supporting transit-oriented development.

will support greater density and more affordable housing by encouraging missing-middle development, accessory dwelling units, and supporting transit-oriented development. Other initiatives by the City of Richmond as of right zoning by-law permissions to encourage more residential development, including allowing up to 4 units in residential areas where accessory dwelling units are permitted , allowing residential buildings up to 4-storeys around Major Transit Station Areas, accelerating housing-related infrastructure, and incentivizing affordable housing.

as of right zoning by-law permissions to encourage more residential development, including allowing up to 4 units in residential areas where accessory dwelling units are permitted , allowing residential buildings up to 4-storeys around Major Transit Station Areas, accelerating housing-related infrastructure, and incentivizing affordable housing. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27. The HAF is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives under the NHS are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed through the NHS.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The HAF is part of National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives under the NHS are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed through the NHS. Since the creation of the NHS , the Government of Canada has committed over $36.82 billion to support the creation of over 113,467 units and the repair of over 126,011 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

