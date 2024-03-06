PEMBERTON, BC, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Village of Pemberton announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 98 housing units over the next three years. Pemberton estimates that this deal will help spur the construction of more than 1,995 homes across the city over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $2.7 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Pemberton's Action Plan commits to eight initiatives including streamlining zoning bylaws to allow medium-density duplex and multi-family housing such as townhouses and multiplexes, and higher density as-of-right in specific areas. Pemberton will undertake proactive infrastructure planning to accommodate accelerated housing growth, reduce or eliminate parking minimums, create new incentive programs for accessory dwelling units and purpose-built rentals, and set up new e-permitting software to speed up development approvals.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 700,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"With federal funding, and federal leadership we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. Today's announcement will help incentivize 98 additional housing permits for the Village of Pemberton. By working with cities, mayors, Indigenous partners and all levels of government we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada is committed to work in partnership with local governments to get the housing they need built faster. The funding announced today will fast track almost a hundred additional new homes in Pemberton over the next few years, and almost two thousand additional homes over the next decade. This investment will create the conditions for a range of housing types from rental, to co-ops, to missing middle to supply the diverse range of housing that families are seeking in this community, while proactively planning for infrastructure and launching an e-permitting system. Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, we will continue to cut red tape, adopt innovative practices and spur the construction of hundreds of thousands of urgently needed new homes across the country." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"The Housing Accelerator Fund marks a significant step forward for our community, enabling us to embark on a series of initiatives aimed at addressing our housing needs effectively and foster a vibrant and inclusive community. In our commitment to supporting a diverse range of housing development, we recognize the importance of balancing and managing growth. That is why our approach will include the development of a comprehensive Housing Strategy to serve as a guiding framework for future decisions, as well as infrastructure planning to ensure there is more than enough capacity in our water supply and sanitary treatment systems to accommodate a growing community." – Mike Richman, Mayor of Pemberton

Today's announcement was made by Patrick Weiler , Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and Mike Richman , Mayor of Pemberton .

, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and , Mayor of . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

