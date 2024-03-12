MARKHAM, ON, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Markham announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 1,640 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 6,630 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide $58.8 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Markham's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives that will help increase different housing types and density. This includes partnering with developers, permitting four units as-of-right citywide, increasing density around the city's major transit stations, offering incentives to create additional residential units and affordable homes, modernizing application processing and reducing minimum parking requirements for new developments.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track 1,640 homes in the next three years and more than 6,600 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By building more affordable homes more quickly, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in Markham. Working together, we can equip our communities with new tools to support them to reach their potential and turn possibilities into realities." – The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Markham—Thornhill

"We are in a housing crisis. The only way we're going to solve this challenge is by working together with municipalities. The Housing Accelerator Fund helps to remove barriers and encourage local initiatives. With this agreement, working collaboratively with the City, we will get more homes built for the people of Markham." – The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham—Stouffville

"Our government is proud to be working with the City of Markham to ensure we are doing our part to fulfill the housing needs in our city and indeed across Canada. This funding of $58.8 million for housing in Markham will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing city where we need it most." – Paul Chiang, Member of Parliament for Markham—Unionville

"The City of Markham is grateful for the support from the federal government, under the Housing Accelerator Fund, to fast track homes being built to address housing supply and affordability. The upfront funding will ensure 1,640 housing units will be built over the course of the next three years. By working with our federal and provincial partners, the home building industry and the trades sector, we aim to increase the housing supply in a timely and streamlined manner to meet the needs of our community."– Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Markham—Thornhill, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Paul Chiang , Member of Parliament for Markham—Unionville, and Frank Scarpitti , Mayor of Markham.

, Member of Parliament for Markham—Unionville, and , Mayor of Markham. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

