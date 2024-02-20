MARATHON, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Marathon announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 60 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 300 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide almost $1.9 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Marathon's Action Plan commits to six local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will enable the town to provide incentives for the construction of tiny homes and the promotion of more medium-density, duplex and multi-family housing such as townhouses and multiplexes housing, make more town land available for affordable housing while also reducing zoning barriers to its development. The Action Plan will streamline processes by updating their permitting software to automate non-complex tasks and reduce wait times. Marathon will also incorporate climate adaptability into its planning and provide incentives for low carbon and climate-resilient residential units.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 600,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Marathon today. By allowing more medium-density, duplex and multi-family housing such as townhouses and multiplexes and affordable housing, streamlining approval processes, and incorporating climate adaptability into its planning, the Town will ensure that Marathon has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with towns, cities, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Congratulations to the Town of Marathon on this significant step forward! This federal investment will support the fulfillment of critical housing needs in this region. The funding of almost $1.9 million in Marathon will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of this rapidly growing community." – The Honorable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and FedNor and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North

"We are very pleased to be receiving this funding under the Housing Accelerator Fund. New residential development is a priority in our strategic plan and a key for our community's growth. This assistance from CMHC will ensure that we can move forward expeditiously with our development plans."– Rick Dumas, Mayor for the Town of Marathon

"This is a huge day for the Marathon Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation, the Town of Marathon and its residents. We are so fortunate to be adding much-needed first-class and affordable housing options to our community. We would like to specifically recognize the CMHC, the federal government of Canada, the Town of Marathon, and the CGV Group for their hard work and generous support. Without these organizations, this project would not have been possible." - Julie Michano, Property Manager, Marathon Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation

Today's announcement was made by the Honorable Patty Hadju, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, – and Rick Dumas, Mayor for the Town of Marathon

The announcement was held at 30 Chisholm Trail, a 50-unit project receiving over $19 million from the Affordable Housing Fund. The fund invests in community organizations to help build and repair affordable housing units. Investment is provided as low-interest and/or forgivable loans and contributions.

Launched in March 2023, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of September 30, 2023, the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

