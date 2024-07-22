KWANLIN DÜN FIRST NATION, YT, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - To help tackle the housing crisis, we need to change how housing gets built in communities. By focusing on increasing density and affordable housing, this will help build more homes for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada, Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Ta'an Kwäch'än Council announced that they reached agreements to fast track a combined 107 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of a combined total of 1,518 homes over the next decade.

These agreements under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $7.2 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

Kwanlin Dün First Nation's Action plan commits to five local initiatives including a new home buyer incentive program for residents who need help with a down payment, a new data management system to improve tracking of infrastructure development, taxes and life cycle costs, and agreements with both Whitehorse and Yukon governments to connect more infrastructure for future developments.

Ta'an Kwäch'än Council's Action plan commits to five local initiatives such as an updated inventory management system to streamline the construction of multiple units simultaneously, diversifying community developments to build more centralized and dense housing with access to amenities, and housing policy changes that permit different approaches to residential land use.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce these agreements through the Housing Accelerator Fund today. Addressing the unique housing barriers that Indigenous communities face is essential to ensuring that people can remain in their communities, connected to their families and culture. We will keep working with Indigenous partners and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through innovation and partnerships with local governments, we can build the homes our communities need while creating affordable, inclusive, and diverse neighbourhoods. Our collaboration with Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Ta'an Kwäch'än Council through the Housing Accelerator Fund embodies this vision. Together, we're dedicated to making life more affordable and nurturing strong, prosperous communities here in the Yukon and across our country." – Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"This agreement will help empower Kwanlin Dün First Nation Citizens to reach home ownership. Housing is so important when it comes to the wellness of our people. A robust and sustainable housing stock can contribute to a person's self sufficiency, allowing them to flourish. We are grateful for this partnership and the support of the Housing Accelerator Fund. Shä̀w níthän, másin cho, gunałchÎsh, and thank you to everyone who helped make this happen." - Chief Sean Uyenets'echᶖa Smith, Chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation

"Today I see as just the beginning of our efforts to properly address the huge gaps we have when it comes to addressing the housing crisis in our communities. I know the new housing units we will build through these agreements will be of immediate benefit to our Citizens and our community and I am very pleased with what we've accomplished. I hope moving forward this momentum will continue with more projects and partnerships that will allow us to offer more affordable housing solutions for our communities." – Amanda Leas, Chief of Ta'an Kwäch'än Council

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, Sean Smith , Chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Amanda Leas , Chief of Ta'an Kwäch'än Council.

, Chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation and , Chief of Ta'an Kwäch'än Council. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4 .4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $ 400 million to this program.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a .4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled , and Budget 2024 added an additional to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

Additional Information:

