FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Fredericton announced that they reached an agreement to fast track nearly 300 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of over 2,500 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $10 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Fredericton's Action Plan commits to eight local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will allow for high density and mixed-use developments on city-owned land. It will promote infill development and accessory dwelling units with by-law and standard changes including amendments to permit four units as-of-right, encourage alternative forms of housing construction leveraging the expertise of home builders located in the province and grow the already strong partnership with First Nation housing providers to develop an off-reserve home ownership program. It will also allow for the implementation of an e-permitting platform and a new and enhanced permitting process.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 450,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to its work. It will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Fredericton today. By increasing housing density, building more affordable homes through modular construction, and continuing to grow their partnership with First Nation housing providers to develop an off-reserve home ownership program, the City will ensure that Fredericton has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By building more affordable homes faster, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in Fredericton. Working together, we can give people the support they need and make affordable housing a reality in our community." - Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"The City of Fredericton is thankful to the Government of Canada for providing this funding to enhance the City's ongoing efforts to increase the supply of housing, including affordable options. Access to these funds will provide Fredericton support on its path towards creating an affordable, equitable, diverse and climate-resilient community. The City looks forward to utilizing this funding to its full potential to bring about an even brighter, more inclusive future for Frederictonians."– Kate Rogers, Mayor for the City of Fredericton

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Jenica Atwin , Member of Parliament for Fredericton – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – and Kate Rogers , Mayor for the City of Fredericton .

, Member of Parliament for – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – and , Mayor for the . The City of Fredericton's Action Plan will support affordable home ownership; increasing housing density in the urban core and growing neighbourhoods; promoting infill with by-law changes and standards for accessory dwelling units; and implementing new streamlined approval processes including investing in a fully automated building permit and development management system.

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]