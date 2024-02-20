CAMPBELLTON, NB, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Campbellton announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 130 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 460 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $4.5 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Campbellton's Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will increase density by allowing four units per residential lot as-of-right, providing financial incentives for additional dwelling units, and increasing height allowances. Campbellton will also incentivize the conversion of non-residential buildings to housing, encourage the use of modular or prefabricated construction, and develop pre-approved construction designs in partnership with key stakeholders. Additionally, Campbellton's Action Plan will increase the supply of affordable housing, streamline permitting processes, and remove zoning barriers to create an environment conducive to housing development.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 600,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Campbellton today. By allowing four units as-of-right, providing financial incentives for accessory dwelling units, and increasing the height allowances on new builds, the City will ensure that Campbellton has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to be working with the City of Campbellton to ensure we are doing our part to fulfill the housing needs in our city and indeed across Canada. This funding of over $4.5 million for housing in Campbellton will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing city where we need it most." – René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche

"Today's announcement is a historic moment for the Campbellton Regional Community. This $4.5 million fund comes at a very good time and will be the trigger to support entrepreneurs in the development of housing in our territory. It will also allow our community to initiate an important turning point for prosperous economic development and become a proud, welcoming and vibrant city." – Jean-Guy Levesque, Mayor of the City of Campbellton

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities – and Jean-Guy Levesque, Mayor of the City of Campbellton.

, Mayor of the . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

