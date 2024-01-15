BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Burlington announced that they reached an agreement to fast track more than 600 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 5,000 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide more than $21 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Burlington's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives that support greater density, such as permitting four units as-of-right to encourage the creation of additional housing units on existing residential lots, and exploring opportunities to incentivize the creation of rental housing that is below market housing. Through its Action Plan, Burlington will also create the Housing Connections Centre, enabling the city to act as a connector and a partner among the various players in the housing system. It will also streamline planning and building approvals processes, explore opportunities for partnerships on public land development, and address municipal infrastructure needs.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 450,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track more than 600 homes for the residents of Burlington in the next three years and more than 5,000 over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to be working with the City of Burlington to ensure we are doing our part to fulfill the housing needs in our city and indeed across Canada. This funding of $21 million for housing in Burlington will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing city where we need it most." – The Honourable Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Burlington

"We're in a housing crisis and the only way we're going to solve this challenge is by working together collaboratively and directly with municipalities who know the real needs of their communities. The Housing Accelerator Fund is an acknowledgement that the status quo in how we build homes is no longer acceptable. The City of Burlington has demonstrated leadership in working with our government to get more homes built for our community." –Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs)

"This is a huge investment in building more homes, and especially more affordable homes, for our growing city. Together, we're creating the Burlington of the future – a thriving community where everyone has access to a home they can afford. This is key to making sure we remain one of the most liveable cities in Canada." – Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor for the City of Burlington

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Burlington , Pam Damoff , Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs), and Marianne Meed Ward Mayor for the City of Burlington .

, , Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs), and Marianne Meed Ward Mayor for the . The City of Burlington's Action Plan will create major transit station areas; implement a community planning permit system, a land use planning tool to establish as-of-right zoning and site plan permissions that promote intensification in key areas and create more efficient and streamlined development approval process (45 days) in order to create more housing quicker; encourage and support the creation of additional residential units; and consider opportunities to allow for greater density on existing residential lots as-of-right. It will also identify opportunities to incentivize the creation of rental and housing that is below market housing, and build community and partner capacity by creating a Housing Connections Centre.

Action Plan will create major transit station areas; implement a community planning permit system, a land use planning tool to establish as-of-right zoning and site plan permissions that promote intensification in key areas and create more efficient and streamlined development approval process (45 days) in order to create more housing quicker; encourage and support the creation of additional residential units; and consider opportunities to allow for greater density on existing residential lots as-of-right. It will also identify opportunities to incentivize the creation of rental and housing that is below market housing, and build community and partner capacity by creating a Housing Connections Centre. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]