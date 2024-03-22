BOWEN ISLAND, BC, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and Bowen Island Municipality announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 35 housing units over the next three years. This deal will help spur the construction of 114 homes across the island over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $1.6 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Bowen Island's Action Plan commits to six local initiatives such as increasing the number of affordable homes, reducing minimum parking requirements for new housing developments, streamlining approval processes, establishing an e-permitting system, and creating a process for making public lands available for affordable housing projects.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership today with Bowen Island. With initiatives like reducing parking requirements for new developments, partnering with non-profits and making more municipal lands available for affordable homes, Bowen Island will ensure that they have more of the kind of homes needed to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, towns, municipalities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By incentivizing changes to the way houses are permitted, our government is helping address the housing shortage that is affecting locals and stifling Bowen's economy. This investment will create dozens of affordable, missing middle homes in the next couple years and over a hundred within the next decade by digitizing the permitting system and working with the non-profit sector. Working together with local governments, the Government of Canada is equipping municipalities like Bowen with new tools to support them in building the vibrant, affordable, and dynamic communities we all want." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

"Every year we lose neighbours to housing insecurity as families and friends move away; often getting displaced and priced off the island. Creating diverse and affordable housing is a strategic initiative for this Council. This funding will directly support the increase of housing supply on Bowen, as well as fund planning work that streamlines new housing starts." – Mayor Andrew Leonard, Bowen Island Municipality

Today's announcement was made by Patrick Weiler , Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and Mayor Andrew Leonard , Bowen Island Municipality.

, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and Mayor , Bowen Island Municipality. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

