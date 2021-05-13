Help us celebrate immigrant success in Canada with the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards!

Nominations now open for the 13th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Immigrants make up a large and growing portion of our population and have made – and continue to make – immeasurable contributions to the Canadian economy, society and the country overall. These contributions are even more apparent in these challenging pandemic times, as immigrants from across disciplines and sectors are helping the country in the face of adversity.

The Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards program is back for the 13th year to celebrate the outstanding achievements of immigrants in this country. The only national awards celebrating immigrant success, the Top 25 has been a prominent fixture recognizing immigrants and their importance to Canada. The winners represent the incredible achievements that immigrants make in Canada every day.

This year we are thrilled to announce COSTI, an Ontario-based settlement services agency, as our program partner for the awards.

It's Time to Nominate for the 2021 Awards!

Canadian Immigrant is calling on all Canadians to nominate an immigrant or refugee who has an inspirational story to share at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/top25.

From rags to riches, from trauma to triumph, the stories of immigrants to Canada are impactful and inspiring. Immigrants who have been honoured with this prestigious national award in past years include entrepreneur Bruce Poon Tip, TV icon Monika Deol, celebrity restaurateur Vikram Vij, prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh, philanthropist John Volken and many unsung heroes who have demonstrated incredible contributions in their communities and for the country.

"At Canadian Immigrant, our goal is to support newcomers succeed in their new home. One of the ways we do this is by sharing immigrant success stories. Through the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards, we celebrate immigrants who have achieved great things in their respective fields and, in turn, are serving as inspiring role models,"said Ramya Ramanathan, Editor of Canadian Immigrant, a national multimedia platform and producer of the awards.

Eligibility Criteria

A nominee can be anyone who has immigrated to Canada and has since contributed to the success and uplifting of this country and/or its people. Achievements can be either professional or personal. Nominees must be aged 15 or older, hold landed immigrant (permanent resident) or citizen status in Canada, and reside in Canada.

Entrepreneur Award

This will be the seventh consecutive year that one of the Top 25 winners will also be selected for the additional Entrepreneur Award, honouring one of the Top 25 who has demonstrated entrepreneurial excellence in business. No additional application is required to apply for this award.

Youth Award

For the fifth consecutive year, one of the Top 25 will be awarded the additional Youth Award, which recognizes young immigrants between the ages of 15 and 30 who are making a difference through achievement and/or service, and who exhibit great potential as long-term contributors to Canada. No additional application is required to apply for this award.

Nomination Process

Nominations can be made at http://www.canadianimmigrant.ca/top25 until June 18, 2021, 11:59 p.m. EST. A distinguished panel of judges made up of past winners will review all nominees and present a list of 75 finalists who will be announced in July, after which all Canadians can vote for their favourite nominees. The 25 winners will be announced in November 2021 in Canadian Immigrant Magazine and online at CanadianImmigrant.ca. This year's media partners are Toronto Star, Metro Newspaper, Metroland Community papers, CityTV, Sing Tao and OMNI Television.

