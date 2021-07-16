Help (Seriously) Wanted - Post Pandemic Hiring Struggles in Hospitality at the Canadian Brewhouse

EDMONTON, AB, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Brewhouse has more than 800 open positions across Canada since reopening its 34 stores post-pandemic, in addition to trying to hire for its three new locations. Even with incentives, creative advertising, and a great reputation as a brand that is rapidly expanding, the company is struggling to find individuals enthusiastic about entering (or re-entering) the work force.

Restaurants and bars across Canada have directly felt the impact of the pandemic after yo-yoing between being open and closed and having to lay off employees over and over again. Employees were forced to find jobs outside of the industry, and as things begin to return back to "normal", many are unsure about going back.

Roger Newton, President and Founder of The Canadian Brewhouse offers encouraging words to those individuals who are on the fence about working in the world of food and beverage. "I think people need to consider that the brands which have survived the most challenging year in restaurant history are likely to double-down on their growth and expansion. This creates a perfect recipe for entry level restaurant employees to fast-track their career into management and beyond. Working in hospitality is a truly great option for a fulfilling career, not just a paycheck for part timers."

About the Canadian Brewhouse: The Canadian Brewhouse is a Canadian-themed restaurant and sports bar with 36 (and counting) stores across Canada. Anyone interested in applying to join the team can email [email protected] or visit thecanadianbrewhouse.com/careers for more information and the available job postings.

