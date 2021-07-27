Help choose this year's Top 25 Canadian Immigrants!

Cast your vote in the 13th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards 2021

Get inspired by this year's shortlist of Top 75 finalists!

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - At a time when celebrating diversity and inclusion is more important than ever, Canadian Immigrant magazine is proud to launch the voting phase for the 13th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards. All Canadians are invited to visit canadianimmigrant.ca/top25, get inspired by this year's Top 75 finalists — and cast their vote for their favourites.

The Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards program, with program partner COSTI Immigrant Services, has been the leader in highlighting inspiring stories of immigrants from across Canada, and honouring them with the only national award celebrating immigrant success.

Past finalists and winners over the last dozen years have come from different backgrounds, professions and countries of origin, but these role models all share something in common — they make Canada a better place through their work, volunteerism and community spirit.

This year's shortlist is no different. The 2021 shortlist of 75 were chosen from among hundreds of nominations by a judging panel composed of past winners.

"Every year, we're truly amazed by the stories of the inspiring immigrants shortlisted. From entrepreneurs who have started up successful businesses, to exciting artists, to community champions, to academics and researchers who have moved Canadian innovation forward, it's clear that Canada is better because of immigration," says Sanjay Agnihotri, publisher of Canadian Immigrant.

"Past winners often tell us how meaningful this award is to them. It recognizes their achievements in Canada, while understanding the many challenges they have had to overcome in their immigration journey."

Established almost 70 years ago, COSTI aspires to empower newcomers who come to our country from all over the world, to succeed and achieve their full potential in their new home, Canada. "Our holistic approach to services encourages newcomers to dream beyond their immediate needs and achieve their dreams, for both their children and themselves, says Mario J. Calla, Executive Director. "COSTI is proud to be a partner of the 2021 Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards and to celebrate the achievements and success of newcomers who are the fabric of our country. In working together, we are building opportunities for Canada's ongoing and future success today!"

Time to vote!

The public can now vote for up to three of their favourite finalists online at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/top25 until September 17, 2021.

For the seventh year, the awards will also recognize one of the 25 winners who demonstrate excellence in business with the Entrepreneur Award. And, for the fifth year, the Youth Award will recognize the achievements of immigrant youth (between ages 15 and 30) who are making a difference in their adopted country and show great potential in further building this nation. Both awards are additional honours given to a Top 25 winner. No separate votes are required.

All the award winners will be announced on November 8, 2021 online on www.canadianimmigrant.ca and in Canadian Immigrant magazine. This year's media partners are CityTV, Toronto Star, Metro Newspaper, Metroland Community papers, Sing Tao and OMNI Television.

About Canadian Immigrant

Attracting more than 400,000 readers each month and over 100,000 visitors a month online, Canadian Immigrant is a national multimedia platform to help immigrants succeed in Canada, with content, resources and events on careers, education and settlement. Canadian Immigrant is the producer of the cross-country Canadian Immigrant Fairs. Canadian Immigrant is a division of Metroland Media Group, a dynamic media company with more than 100 community and daily newspapers in print and online, as well as innovative websites including wheels.ca, save.ca and localwork.ca. Learn more at canadianimmigrant.ca.

