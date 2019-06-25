HelloMD adds industry veteran Megan Henderson as momentum accelerates in Canada

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - HelloMD announces the appointment of Megan Henderson, former Executive Producer of The GrowthOp, to the position of Director of Marketing and Business Development for Canada. Leveraging her unique industry experience, Ms. Henderson will be responsible for working with the HelloMD's partners to accelerate on-boarding of medical cannabis patients as well as promoting the company's B2B solutions to leading medical cannabis brands, mainstream healthcare providers and communities.

Since its launch in 2015, HelloMD's turnkey telehealth platform has facilitated more than 100,000 virtual consults between medical cannabis patients and licensed practitioners. HelloMD is currently active in Canada, the United States and soon in South Africa.

Ms. Henderson was instrumental in the launch of Postmedia's newest media brand, The GrowthOp, in 2018. The GrowthOp focuses on cannabis news and lifestyle coverage both in Canada and abroad. Ms. Henderson has spent more than a decade in marketing and custom content and is a recognized thought leader in cannabis advertising compliance, having helped to shape Postmedia's internal interpretation of the Cannabis Act or bill C-45.

"Adding an individual as talented, experienced and widely respected as Megan speaks to our commitment to insure the success of our partners in Canada. We could not be more excited to have her join our growing team." said Larry Lisser, senior vice-president of business development at HelloMD.

HelloMD works with market-leading medical cannabis providers, including Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, The Green Organic Dutchmen and Natural Health Services, to help grow and facilitate patient on-boarding.

"I am very excited to help in the continued growth of such a strong, medically focused cannabis brand. Assisting patients in gaining access to medical cannabis is key to ensuring patients needs are properly met and I believe strongly in HelloMD's abilities to help make that happen. I'm also looking forward to working with partners who are putting patients needs first in Canada." says Ms. Henderson.

About HelloMD

HelloMD is the leading digital health care platform for medical cannabis, and has facilitated more than 100,000 virtual consults between cannabis patients and licensed practitioners. The company's white-label solutions enable third parties to quickly deploy a turnkey telehealth solution, complete with the technology, practitioners and support personnel required to improve patient on-boarding processes.

