The company commits to offset 100% of its direct carbon emissions from 2020 onwards

Offset program is an important step in the company's global carbon reduction strategy

To offset carbon emissions from internal operations, delivery and corporate travel, HelloFresh will invest in multiple climate protection projects around the globe

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - HelloFresh, the world's leading provider of meal kits, is committing to offset 100% of its direct carbon emission from its internal operations and offices, plus all emissions from delivery to customers and corporate travel as part of the company's green energy and carbon reduction strategy. This will make HelloFresh the first global carbon-neutral meal kit company. For the International Segment, HelloFresh will partner with Planetly, a climate-tech startup from Berlin and, with their expertise, invest in climate protection projects around the globe. The initiative is expected to offset more than 40,000 metric tonnes of carbon for 2020. In the US, HelloFresh is collaborating with terrapass to offset at least 50,000 metric tonnes of carbon.

Sustainability has always been a fundamental part of HelloFresh's company strategy. Due to its innovative supply chain, HelloFresh inherently eliminates food waste, which is a major contributor to carbon emissions in the traditional grocery supply chain. In addition, the company has launched its strategy to avoid, reduce and offset carbon emissions.

"We're proud to be the first global carbon-neutral meal kit company. We are constantly developing new ways to make our product and operations more sustainable for the environment and for our customers, and this remains a priority for us," says Ian Brooks, CEO and Founder of HelloFresh Canada.

"In addition to our reduction of food waste through pre-portioning and our energy-efficient, direct-to-consumer supply chain, offsetting carbon emissions is just another way that HelloFresh is helping our customers to reduce their carbon footprint."

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the world's leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In Q1, HelloFresh delivered over 111 million meals and reached 4,18 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.

SOURCE HelloFresh Canada

For further information: Press contacts: Saskia Leisewitz, Senior Manager Corporate Communications, HelloFresh Group, +49 (0) 174 72 35 961, [email protected], www.hellofreshgroup.com; Kate Carnegie, KC Media, Owner, (905) 650-7622, [email protected]