Hello Network supports Québec City's economic recovery

MONTREAL, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Hello Network, a Québec-based fintech that specializes in customer acquisition tools, is pleased to announce that its solution has been selected to support the "Book in Québec City and receive a $75 gift card" program.

On May 27, the City of Québec, in partnership with the Québec Government, announced a post-pandemic economic recovery initiative aimed at encouraging tourism. Visitors who book a 2-night stay in a participating hotel will receive a $75 gift card redeemable at more than 2,000 businesses in the region.

An innovative solution that offers unprecedented visibility

Using the Hello Visa prepaid card is very simple. When consumers get their card, they just have to present it in stores or use it on the transactional websites of participating merchants. It's much more than a traditional gift card; it is reloadable and reusable. Also, in addition to acting as a tangible incentive for tourists, the use of a Hello card provides benefits to merchants and program partners.

"Our solution allows us to track transactions with surgical precision. We can see exactly how much was spent at each business," said Hugues Mailhot, Vice President of Hello Network. "While this type of visibility may seem basic, it wasn't possible in the past. This feature is one of the reasons why the City of Québec chose our solution. Money needs to be directed to the right places so that the city's business, attractions and restaurants can get back on their feet—and this is exactly what the City of Québec and its financial partners want to achieve." As an added benefit, businesses don't need special technology nor any integration efforts to participate in the program.

Meeting a critical need

"Several studies, including some that date quite a while back, have found that consumers do not like and no longer want to use paper coupons or QR code applications," added François Plamondon, President of Hello Network. "When using such, retailers are facing logistical and management challenges to obtain results that are difficult to measure and often inaccurate. They also need to protect themselves against fraud. I firmly believe that technology should serve both consumers and retailers, not just one or the other and be simple to use for both. This vision is what prompted us to create the Hello solution."

