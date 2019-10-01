Hello, Bello! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Baby Brand Expands to Canada

"We are so happy to bring our products to our friends in Canada!" shared co-founder Kristen Bell. "Since we launched Hello Bello, we have gotten many requests to make Hello Bello available to our Northern neighbors. We are grateful for all the love and support and are excited to finally make it happen. After all, Canadian babies have blowouts too. :)"

HelloBello.ca will carry products ranging in price from $1.25 - $26.99 with the majority under $10. Crafted by an industry-best team, the line gives parents peace of mind knowing every product is made using safe, effective ingredients and organic botanicals when possible. From diaper changes to outdoor adventures, Hello Bello delivers greater comfort and performance with Diapers, Wipes, Shampoo & Body Wash, Conditioner, Baby Lotion, Baby Power, Bubble Bath, Detangler, Baby Oil, Vitamins and Laundry Detergent.

"I'm so excited that we are launching Hello Bello in Canada," said co-founder Dax Shepard. "I've had so many interactions on social media with our friends from the North about making Hello Bello available, and now the time is finally here. And selfishly I'm happy that I won't have to pack shampoo and wipes on my next trip to Toronto. I'll pick them up there!"

For a limited time, Hello Bello is offering a buy one, get one free deal for the first subscriptions purchased on HelloBello.ca. This offer is only applicable to Canadian residents.

About Hello Bello™:

Hello Bello™, launched in February 2019, makes premium and affordable baby products designed to eliminate the choice many parents have to make – deciding between what's best for their kids and what's best for their budget. Made with organic botanicals and plant-based ingredients, Hello Bello's products give parents comfort about what they're putting on their baby and bringing into their home. Hello Bello was co-founded by Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen. For more information, please visit www.HelloBello.ca or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

SOURCE Hello Bello

For further information: Jacqueline Ross, jacqueline@deckagency.com

Related Links

https://hellobello.com

