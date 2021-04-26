Hellmann's Canada and HelloFresh launch #DressToImpress contest offering Canadians the chance to win a $1,000 HelloFresh gift card

The winner will receive a $1000 HelloFresh gift card and have their winning submission inspire a recipe on HelloFresh's menu

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Hellmann's Canada has launched a #DressToImpress contest that calls on Canadians to channel their inner foodie to create a recipe featuring Hellmann's Dressings for a chance to inspire a HelloFresh recipe and win a $1,000 HelloFresh gift card - that equates to roughly three meals per week, for two people, over three months!

The new contest aims to inspire and encourage Canadians to get creative in the kitchen and elevate mealtime with Hellmann's Salad Dressings, the latest addition to Hellmann's range of products that can dress up much more than a salad and help take any recipe to the next level.

To enter, Canadians can easily submit their unique recipe creation via the #DressToImpress contest hub between now and May 11, 12.00am PST, following the simple steps below:

Create a recipe using Hellmann's Sesame Thai Dressing or Honey Dijon Dressing Snap a picture of your completed recipe and upload via the #DressToImpress contest hub, along with your recipe name, ingredients list and/or full recipe Click submit for a chance to win!

The winning recipe will be selected by HelloFresh's Culinary Team and announced the week of May 24, 2021, and the mastermind behind the winning dish will receive a $1000 HelloFresh gift card. The HelloFresh Culinary Team will also develop and feature a new menu item inspired by the winning recipe, for HelloFresh customers to order and re-create at home in September 2021.

Made with real, quality ingredients, Hellmann's versatile range of Dressings can be used in a variety of ways, such as a marinade for proteins and vegetables, a dipping sauce, an extra punch of flavour for grain bowls, or of course as a traditional salad dressing.

Hellmann's has recently launched two exciting new flavours to the Dressings range, available at major retailers across Canada for $4.99 SRP (475ml):

Hellmann's Honey Dijon Dressing - This light vinaigrette that adds serious flavour to grain bowls, salads and marinades. Made with real honey, this Dijon Dressing is gluten-free and contains no artificial colours or flavours.

This light vinaigrette that adds serious flavour to grain bowls, salads and marinades. Made with real honey, this Dijon Dressing is gluten-free and contains no artificial colours or flavours. Hellmann's Grapefruit Ginger Dressing - Made with real ginger, this tangy, plant-based dressing will elevate all your favourite recipes and is the perfect zesty addition for spring and summer dishes.

For more information and to enter the Hellmann's and HelloFresh #DressToImpress contest visit www.hellmannsdresstoimpress.com. The contest will close on May 11, 2021 at 12.00am PST.

Notes to Editors

#DressToImpress rules and regulations can be found here.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh Canada was founded in February 2016. HelloFresh delivers 'cook from scratch' meal plans straight to your door with carefully curated, easy-to-follow recipe cards and locally sourced pre-portioned fresh ingredients in just the right quantities. HelloFresh helps reduce food waste and takes care of the meal planning, shopping, measuring and delivering, leaving time for you to do the fun parts: cooking and eating. HelloFresh caters to a variety of needs by offering Pronto, Family, and Veggie boxes. HelloFresh delivers all across Canada. In the three-month period between October 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020, HelloFresh delivered 179 million meals to 5.29 million active customers worldwide.

