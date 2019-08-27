Helix: a whole new technology experience coming to Québec homes

All your entertainment in one place

With a single word, Helix performs a centralized search and brings up a list of content from multiple sources in a unified catalog. Be it recordings, TV channels, On Demand content or content from online streaming platforms like Club illico or Netflix, users will quickly get relevant content suggestions based on what they're interested in.

The only voice search adapted to Québec's reality.

Voice command is at the heart of the Helix experience. Videotron has worked with its teams and partners to teach it how to recognize French from everywhere. From Gatineau to Rivière-du-Loup, and Saguenay to Montréal, Helix understands you, both in French and English.

Ultra-intelligent and attentive Wi-Fi

Thanks to Helix's high-speed, high-performance and secure Wi-Fi, you can easily control your home, no matter how many devices are connected. The Helix Fi Gateway continuously optimizes your home Internet network to ensure you always get the best performance, security and coverage. The Wi-Fi automatically detects your home's connected devices and proactively performs updates to guarantee you get the best connected life experience.

Two new mobile apps

Videotron has two new mobile apps for its Helix customers:

Helix Fi lets you control your home Wi-Fi network. Set time restrictions for your children's Internet use or quickly and easily disconnect a device from the network. In addition, the Helix Fi app will soon let you control your household's smart devices.

lets you control your home Wi-Fi network. Set time restrictions for your children's Internet use or quickly and easily disconnect a device from the network. In addition, the Helix Fi app will soon let you control your household's smart devices. Helix lets users control their cloud DVR remotely, watch live TV and a ton of On Demand content anytime, anywhere, even on the train.

Videotron: always the best customer experience

Videotron firmly believes that innovation should never stop. That's why Helix will evolve to keep pace with new technology and consumer needs. New features will be added regularly to offer users new applications, a consistently high-performing platform and an enhanced experience.

Quotes

"Videotron has always been guided by its willingness to innovate, which is why our teams have worked tirelessly to launch a brand new technological platform. Our customers' needs are changing, and they are more connected than ever. We offer solutions for their growing needs to stay on the cutting edge."

-Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO, Videotron

"It's a big day for Videotron. Today, we're launching a brand new entertainment platform and, very soon, a connected living experience. By consistently innovating and listening to consumers' needs, we're always offering the best customer experience. I believe Quebecers will not only adopt Helix quickly, they won't be able to live without it!"

-Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO, Videotron

"Through Helix, we offer the best technology, the best content and the best customer experience. Helix will become a key part of the convergence model our success is based on."

-Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO, Quebecor

To discover the Helix experience, visit videotron.com/helix

To access the full press kit and images: bit.ly/LancementHelix

About Videotron

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its illico interactive television service and its broadband network, which supports high-speed cable Internet access, digital cable television, and other services. As of June 30, 2019, Videotron was serving 1,558,400 cable television customers, while Club illico, the over-the-top video service, had 431,000 members. Videotron is also the Quebec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,706,900 subscribers to its cable service as of June 30, 2019. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,231,900 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,072,900 Quebec households and organizations. Videotron was recognized amongst Canada's top 100 employers as well as Montréal's top employers.

Follow us on the Web | facebook.com/videotron

Follow us on Twitter | twitter.com/videotron

SOURCE Videotron

For further information: Media contact: Merick Seguin, Advisor, Public Relations, merick.seguin@videotron.com, Phone: 514-380-7069

Related Links

www.videotron.com

