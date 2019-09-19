Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. and HealthTech Connex Announce the Grand Opening of Alberta's First Authorized PoNS Treatment™ Clinic at Synaptic Spinal Cord Injury and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre

The Calgary based clinic offers revolutionary neurological health technologies for traumatic brain injury management

CALGARY, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. and HealthTech Connex, leading providers of innovative neurological health solutions, announce the grand opening of Alberta's first authorized PoNS Treatment™ clinic featuring the non-invasive PoNS™ (Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator) device and NeuroCatch™ Platform at the Synaptic Spinal Cord Injury and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre.

Proud to open its doors as an Authorized PoNS Treatment Clinic, Synaptic is the first in Alberta to offer the 14-week groundbreaking neurological treatment. Providing innovative therapeutic treatment, the program is designed to help clients improve chronic balance and gait deficits associated with mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI), including concussion, in a non-invasive way. In addition to the PoNS Treatment, Synaptic utilizes physical therapy and HealthTech Connex's NeuroCatch™ Platform, which is also authorized for sale in Canada.

"We are tremendously proud to bring the PoNS Treatment to Alberta with Synaptic Spinal Cord Injury and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre," stated Phil Deschamps, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helius Medical Technologies. "With it's phenomenal work in providing neurological care, the addition of PoNS Treatment enables Synaptic to make an even bigger difference."

Operating as a registered charity since 2012, Synaptic was founded by a group of skilled practitioners and forward-thinking philanthropists. They wanted to offer a client centered facility bridging the gap in long term rehabilitation services by providing ongoing treatment after injury or diagnosis. Spearheaded by Executive Director and Lead Physiotherapist, Uyen Nguyen , Synaptic has stayed true to its original vision of providing all individuals with spinal cord injuries and neurological conditions access to progressive rehabilitation technology and education.

"Synaptic is incredibly excited to be among the first clinics in Canada to bring neuro innovation to its clients. This groundbreaking technology provides us with the opportunity to directly impact and improve the quality of life for so many people living with neurological conditions. It is such an honor for us to be a part of this journey," shared Nguyen.

Utilization of the PoNS™ neurostimulation technology along with the NeuroCatch™ measurement technology has the potential to provide PTs valuable insight into patient progress in an integrated, state-of-the-art PT care program. "The pairing of these two groundbreaking technologies continues to push the boundaries of neurological assessment and treatment in Canada," stated Kirk Fisher, CEO of HealthTech Connex and NeuroCatch Inc.

In an effort to continue their collaboration, the companies aim to assist clinics in improving the quality of life for Canadians experiencing persistent deficits, such as balance and gait, from mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injuries (mmTBI).

ABOUT SYNAPTIC SPINAL CORD AND NEURO REHABILITATION CENTRE

Synaptic is a centre of hope and transformation. Our mission is to provide people with spinal cord injuries and neurological conditions a place to conquer limitations and maximize potential. Operating as a registered charity since 2012, Synaptic is Alberta's first rehabilitation centre to provide long term, outpatient care to individuals with spinal cord injuries and other neurological conditions like Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, stroke and now mild-to-moderate TBI (mmTBI). We stay on the cutting edge of research and science to provide our clients access to life-changing rehabilitation and technology that will increase mobility, function, and higher levels of independence.

Website: https://synaptichealth.ca/

ABOUT HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first product in the market is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), which is authorized in Canada.

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as an acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union ("EU"), and Australia ("AUS"), and it is currently under review for clearance by an EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

ABOUT HEALTHTECH CONNEX INC

HealthTech Connex, Inc. is a health technology company working to revolutionize the practice of clinical neuroscience through advanced technologies based on the highest quality science and innovation. Located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, it is one of the first companies to emerge from the city's Innovation Boulevard, an agile partnership of health, business, higher education and government creating new health technologies to improve peoples' lives. www.HTCBrainVitalSigns.com

