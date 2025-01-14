Helia Capital Acquires Majority Interest in GoLaser

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Helia Capital, a growth-oriented private investment firm, announces its latest acquisition, a majority interest in GoLaser. This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Helia Capital, as they continue to grow their portfolio with exceptional brands.

Established in 2022, GoLaser founders, Monica Gold and Eugene Polevoy, set out to create a laser clinic model that did things differently. They have since built a brand that is quickly becoming one of the most trusted laser hair providers in the industry. With its customer-centric approach, and commitment to delivering safe and effective treatments using the best technology on the market, the business has already earned the trust of thousands of customers. "As we embark on this next phase of growth, we are excited to partner with the team at Helia Capital," said Eugene Polevoy. "Their experience in scaling other businesses will be instrumental in the build out of GoLaser, as we plan to open several new clinics."

This acquisition reflects Helia Capital's commitment to investing in companies with a strong foundation and significant growth potential. "We are excited to welcome GoLaser into our portfolio," said Lee Piccoli, CEO at Helia Capital. "Their strong results and dedication to excellence aligns with our purpose to unlock transformational growth for our portfolio companies. We see tremendous opportunities to support GoLaser and can't wait to build on their initial success."

About Helia Capital

Helia Capital is a patient capital partner that supports businesses in the transition from entrepreneurial to a professionally managed organization, focusing on partnering with exceptional brands that are looking to achieve sustainable growth. The Helia Capital team is currently led by CEO and Founder, Lee Piccoli, and Sebastien Koechli, Managing Director.

Website: https://heliacapital.com/

LinkedIn: Helia Capital

About GoLaser

GoLaser is a laser hair removal brand that exclusively offers laser hair removal services, prioritizing best-in-class training and use of the best technology available. GoLaser has a bold vision to be recognized across Canada as the #1 laser hair removal brand. It is currently led by founders Monica Gold and Eugene Polevoy, who will remain shareholders in the business.

Website: https://golaser.ca/

LinkedIn: GoLaser

Instagram: @GoLaser

TikTok: @GoLaser

