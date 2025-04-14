Heisenberg Network Activates First Data Infrastructure to Power Real-Time AI Intelligence

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Heisenberg Network, a decentralized platform that delivers real-time, structured intelligence for AI applications, announced today the start of its infrastructure activation — with the first batch of nodes going live on April 20, 2025 as part of an early rollout phase.

Heisenberg delivers modular, autonomous Data Agents that transform raw, fragmented data into structured, contextual, AI-ready intelligence — giving AI developers, platforms, and builders access to real-time signals without the cost or complexity of building their own data pipelines.

"The network is coming online — and it's starting to think," said Dr. Morteza (Mori) Zihayat, Co-founder and Canada Research Chair in Human-Centered AI. "We're bridging the last mile between data and AI: context. And now, any platform or product can plug into it."

This milestone marks the beginning of Heisenberg's compute rollout. Built on a globally distributed infrastructure, the network processes AI workloads with greater flexibility and efficiency — cutting data processing costs by up to 70% compared to traditional cloud-based solutions.

What's next: The first vertical Data Agents are now onboarding jobs — starting with high-demand sectors like crypto intelligence, social intelligence, and agent-based platforms. Early partners are already seeing significant reductions in development time and infrastructure overhead.

"The complexity of building real-time data systems is one of the biggest blockers in AI," said Dr. Mehdi Kargar, Co-founder, Adjunct Professor at the University of Waterloo and Associate Professor at Toronto Metropolitan University. "Heisenberg abstracts that complexity away, so teams can focus on delivering intelligent, high-impact applications."

Backed by leading venture firms including Big Brain VC, Builder VC, Borderless Capital, Quantstamp, and Orange DAO, Heisenberg Network is positioning itself as the missing intelligence layer for the next generation of AI systems.

