Heineken® Canada Wants to Pay For Your Ride Home this FORMULA 1® AWS GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2022 Weekend

The brand-new Heineken® 'When You Drive, Never Drink' campaign addresses the common issue of overconfidence when drinking alcohol. Some of the greatest drivers are from the world of F1®, so it's at the exact moment when you feel like one of them, that you shouldn't drive and should find an alternative way to get home.

The brand knows the weekend comes with a multitude of events, spanning daytime to nighttime - making it truly more than a racing event - and wants to get fans to and from these unmissable events in a reliable way.

Heineken® tackles the serious topic of responsible drinking in an engaging and entertaining way, with the help of a couple of familiar faces from the world of F1® and W Series: McLaren Racing Driver Daniel Ricciardo, Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver Sergio Perez and W Series Ambassador and racing driver, Naomi Schiff.

"I may be one of the most charming F1® drivers, but after a drink I become an even more charming passenger. So when you feel like me after a drink or two, remember to get a safe ride home, " says Ricciardo.

From June 17 to June 19, Heineken®'s tab will be available to Uber users in Montréal and Toronto, two Canadian cities that will be buzzing with Grand Prix-related events all weekend long. Heineken®'s tab will credit up to $20 per ride with Uber to a maximum total of $20,000. The tab can be accessed through a promotional code available on Heineken®'s social media channel.

"After two long years of waiting for the FORMULA 1® AWS GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2022 to return, we want to ensure those who are out on the town enjoying all aspects of the experience can enjoy responsibly," says Laurent Delmouly, Managing Director for HEINEKEN® in Canada. "Whether you're headed to the actual race on Sunday or one of the many celebrations throughout the weekend, Heineken® wishes for you to enjoy and to remember, when you drive, never drink."

This safe ride initiative partnership builds upon Heineken®'s 'When You Drive, Never Drink' global responsible consumption campaign. "HEINEKEN® is committed to responsible consumption and uses the power of the global Heineken® brand to place moderate consumption in a positive, fun spotlight," says Delmouly. "Every year, we direct 10% of media spend to promoting responsible drinking across all operating companies selling Heineken® with a special focus on When You Drive, Never Drink."

