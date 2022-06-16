HEINEKEN® CANADA BRINGS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR DJ ALESSO TO MONTREAL FOR THE EPIC RETURN OF FORMULA 1® AWS GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2022

The grand prix weekend is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events in Canada, but it has always been more than a racing event - the ambiance, the nightlife, the anticipation. After two long years, Heineken® is lighting the city up for the return of a Canadian summer staple with unmissable events and electric performances. Coming off his recent Zara Larsson collaboration single "Words," DJ Alesso will take to the track to close out the weekend full of epic Heineken® experiences.

"Heineken® knows how special the return of the FORMULA 1 AWS GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2022 will be for fans and for the city of Montréal, and wants to mark the occasion with unforgettable events and experiences," says Laurent Delmouly, Managing Director for HEINEKEN® in Canada. "Even if you're not an F1® fan, there will be something for you during race weekend - whether it's the live Alesso performance or the epic afterparties."

To experience the Alesso performance following the podium celebrations, residents of Montréal can keep an eye out for social posts from Heineken® Canada for a chance to win exclusive tickets to the Alesso performance!

About Heineken®

HEINEKEN® is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 250 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN® has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets.

About Alesso

A global maverick in the dance world, Alesso has repeatedly proven that his influence transcends boundaries and crosses over into countless genres — to that end, he's collaborated with such eclectic artists as OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Calvin Harris, Tove Lo, Liam Payne, James Bay, Marshmello, Swedish House Mafia's Sebastian Ingrosso, Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line, Anitta, Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Zara Larsson and more. He's topped Billboard's dance and producer charts, made his NFT debut, and is no stranger to headlining festivals in additional to performing on national TV from closing out GMA's Summer Concert Series to performing on "Saturday Night Live." To date Alesso has garnered nearly 4 billion streams.

