Heineken Lights Up Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square with Holiday Traditions Canadians Missed Most

In this festive spirit, Heineken is inviting Canadians to light up the billboards at Yonge-Dundas Square with their very own, real-life holiday traditions – imperfect ones and all! Spirit-filled photos of Canadians will shine bright on the big screens of one of Toronto's most iconic hubs bursting with holiday foot traffic.

"After most holiday plans were cancelled last year, people came to miss the annual celebrations and special moments enjoyed with friends and family," says Yulia Elchenko, marketing manager for HEINEKEN Canada. "Whether it's never being able to keep your secret Santa a secret or your rough-around-the-edges gift wrapping skills, Heineken wants to celebrate the seemingly imperfect parts of the holidays because we all know now after a year without them…they've actually been perfect all along."

The Heineken Tell Us Your Tradition campaign launched with a unique, pop-up activation where participating passersby would see themselves on the big screen in near-real-time while enjoying a complimentary Heineken or Heineken 0.0. The billboards will continue to shine bright until the end of December with Canadians' photos and traditions also being shared on Heineken social media channels. Visit HeinekenTraditions.ca to submit and share your #perfectlyimperfecttradition with @heinekenca to cheers to every tradition you've missed!

