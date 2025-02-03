Heidrick & Struggles Partners With Chiefs Group to Accelerate High-End On-Demand Solutions in Brazil

The partnership brings scalable leadership solutions to meet increasing demand in Latin America

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced a partnership with Chiefs Group to connect companies in Brazil and throughout Latin America with the executives they need to address their most pressing business challenges. The partnership brings together Heidrick & Struggles' extensive on-demand experience and Chiefs Group's diverse database of more than 1,200 senior executives to drive greater leadership outcomes in the region.

"The dynamic landscape in Latin America demands not only innovative strategies but also a whole new caliber of executive leadership," said Sunny Ackerman, global managing partner, On-Demand Talent. "Chiefs Group has a deep understanding of the local market and a proven track record of advancing business leadership. Our partnership uniquely positions us to meet emerging client needs with speed and strengthen executive leadership capabilities to create transformative, sustainable growth for Brazilian and Latin American companies."

Since 2020, Chiefs Group has served as an Open Talent Economy platform connecting C-level and senior executives with on-demand assignments across sectors and functions. With an experienced leadership team and a focus on key strategic roles across finance, HR, and legal, Chiefs Group, in partnership with Heidrick & Struggles, will help clients enhance leadership capabilities, embrace agility, and accelerate transformation to drive performance.

"There is tremendous potential and opportunity in Brazil and across Latin America as markets continue to evolve rapidly. Heidrick & Struggles remains committed to growing its presence in the Latin America market and is excited to expand our on-demand capabilities and talent solutions for local companies and executives alike," said Paulo Mendes, Heidrick & Struggles partner and regional leader, Latin America.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we've delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.

