New global study explores how boards in emerging markets are strengthening governance, resilience, and decision-making amid mounting uncertainty and complexity

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has teamed with Heidrick & Struggles, a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, and the INSEAD Corporate Governance Centre to publish a new report examining how boards in emerging markets are governing in an era of sustained uncertainty. Governing Under High Uncertainty: Opportunities for Emerging-Market Boards explores how directors are responding to the growing interaction of geopolitical volatility, economic disruption, technological change, climate-related risks, and evolving societal expectations. Individually and collectively, these forces are reshaping agendas, governance practices, and the role of the board itself.

Based on a series of roundtables and interviews with over 100 senior directors from emerging markets worldwide, the report highlights how uncertainty today differs from traditional risk. Rather than being episodic or predictable, uncertainty is broader in scope, faster moving, and increasingly driven by "unknown unknowns" that defy conventional forecasting and risk-management approaches.

The report finds that boards in emerging markets experience a compounding effect of global and local pressures. International shocks such as geopolitical tensions, trade disruption, and technological change do not replace domestic challenges but intensify them, placing additional strain on governance systems that are often still maturing.

Despite these challenges, the report identifies opportunities for improvement. Many boards are reinforcing foundational governance disciplines, such as role clarity, risk oversight, and contingency planning, while also paying greater attention to trust, culture, and collective behavior. Together, these "hard" and "soft" levers are enabling boards to remain composed, cohesive, and forward-looking when uncertainty peaks.

The study also points to the distinctive role that boards in emerging markets can play beyond the company itself. By engaging constructively with regulators, policymakers, and industry peers, boards can help strengthen governance standards across their markets, contribute to institutional resilience, and build trust with stakeholders. In doing so, governance becomes not only a corporate responsibility but a broader contribution to economic and societal stability.

Burak Tansan, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG and Chair of the firm's Türkiye office, said: "In an era of 'sustained uncertainty', effective corporate governance depends not only on formal processes, but on board composition and the quality of debate in the boardroom. Boards that combine diversity, independence, and balanced strategic and sector expertise, and are supported by timely, high-quality information, are better positioned to anticipate emerging risks and opportunities. Regularly refreshing board composition in line with strategic priorities is therefore critical to sustaining strong governance."

Commenting on the findings of the report, Jeremy Hanson, partner in Heidrick & Struggles' Chicago office and a member of the global CEO & Board of Directors Practice, said: "Boards today are operating in an environment where uncertainty is no longer an exception but a defining condition. This research underscores the growing importance of governance that combines discipline, foresight, and constructive challenges. Creating arenas for constructive debate and decision making has never been more important. Boards and companies are learning to harness the power of colliding boundaries and views. This is the new reality, and for boards in emerging markets in particular, the ability to remain composed, aligned, and forward-looking amid complexity is becoming a critical source of resilience and long-term value."

Annet Aris, Senior Affiliate Professor of Strategy and Academic Director of the INSEAD Corporate Governance Centre, added: "Governing under high uncertainty and complexity requires boards to move beyond reactive oversight toward deeper learning, dialogue, and engagement. By anchoring decisions in purpose and values, while remaining open to diverse perspectives, boards can build the resilience needed to thrive in unpredictable environments."

The report concludes with a practical framework designed to help boards assess their readiness for high uncertainty. The framework invites boards to evaluate their governance across three dimensions: hard levers of structure and process, soft levers of trust and behavior, and ecosystem stewardship beyond the firm. Together, these elements provide a roadmap for boards seeking to govern more effectively in an increasingly complex and uncertain world.

