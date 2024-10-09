Heidelberg Materials and EnviCore Join Forces to Transform Waste Minerals into Low-Carbon Supplementary Cementitious Materials

HEIDELBERG, Germany and CALGARY, AB, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, and EnviCore, an innovative clean-tech company developing low-carbon solutions, collaborate to repurpose waste and mineral byproducts into supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs). As part of this collaboration, Heidelberg Materials has acquired a minority stake in EnviCore, in line with its commitment to drive sustainable innovation in cement production.

The collaboration will see EnviCore's advanced proprietary technology repurposing mineral-rich streams into SCMs. These materials can supplement traditional Portland cement in concrete mixes, resulting in up to 25% cement replacement.

Based on an upcoming feasibility study, the companies will decide on deploying a pilot SCM production facility close to one of Heidelberg Materials' recycling hubs.

Dr Katharina Beumelburg, Chief Sustainability & New Technologies Officer and member of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials, said: "EnviCore's novel approach has the potential to unlock new possibilities of increasing the amount of recycled materials we use in our products. This could pave the way to further reduce our need for virgin materials, contributing towards preserving valuable natural resources and protecting our environment."

Shahrukh Shamim, CEO of EnviCore, added:

"We are thrilled to receive both strategic investment and collaborative support from a global leader like Heidelberg Materials. Working together, we accelerate our mission to provide sustainable, high-performance cement alternatives on a commercial scale."

The pilot facility would validate EnviCore's technology under near-commercial conditions and optimize SCM production at scale. By converting waste into valuable cementitious materials, Heidelberg Materials and EnviCore are looking forward to advancing the circular economy within the construction industry.

About EnviCore

EnviCore is a clean-tech company pioneering the development of low-carbon supplementary cementitious materials. By transforming waste minerals into valuable SCMs, EnviCore offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cement, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the construction industry.

