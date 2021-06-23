Heffel's Digital Saleroom draws international competition for Emily Carr masterpieces

Heavy bidding competition from around the world propelled two masterpiece canvases by Emily Carr to incredible heights. Leading Heffel's Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art session was Tossed by the Wind , a dynamic 1939 forest scene, which surpassed the $3 million mark. The mature-period canvas is among the finest and most sought-after works to ever come to market by the BC artist. Swirl , a 1937 masterwork, dazzled collectors with its energetic woodlands composition and sterling provenance, having once been owned by Lawren Harris. The painting eclipsed pre-sale estimates and sold for a remarkable $2,341,250. Including today's exceptional results, Heffel has proudly sold the top 15 most valuable works by Carr offered at auction.

"It was thrilling to see so many passionate collectors share in the magic of the two Emily Carr masterpieces and propel them to exceptional results," said Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "Both of these canvases are truly memorable, and Heffel will forever cherish the opportunity of finding them both wonderful new homes."

Highlights from the Spring 2021 Live Auction

Mature-period canvases by Emily Carr are among the rarest treasures in Canadian art, and two phenomenal examples led Heffel's spring auction. The 1939 Tossed by the Wind sold for $3,121,250 (est. $1,200,000 – 1,600,000) the dynamic 1937 Swirl sold for $2,341,250 (est. $1,000,000 – 1,500,000). These exceptional paintings are now among the top four most valuable works by Carr to ever come to market.

are among the rarest treasures in Canadian art, and two phenomenal examples led Heffel's spring auction. The 1939 sold for (est. – 1,600,000) the dynamic 1937 sold for (est. – 1,500,000). These exceptional paintings are now among the top four most valuable works by Carr to ever come to market. After a fierce bidding battle, Rita Letendre's commanding 1960 canvas Terme de la nuit sold for $289,250 , more than five times its presale estimate, and set a new record for the artist's work at auction (est. $50,000 – 70,000).

commanding 1960 canvas sold for , more than five times its presale estimate, and set a new record for the artist's work at auction (est. – 70,000). Alex Colville's Dog and Horse, a quintessential and sought-after painting by the internationally renowned artist sold for an impressive $541, 250 (est . $400,000 – 600,000).

a quintessential and sought-after painting by the internationally renowned artist sold for an impressive $541, . – 600,000). A Green Pool, French River , Canada , a rare and historically significant watercolour by Frances Anne Hopkins set a new record for the artist. The work, painted in 1864, sold for $193,250 after a heated bidding war (est. $25,000 – 35,000).

, a rare and historically significant watercolour by set a new record for the artist. The work, painted in 1864, sold for after a heated bidding war (est. – 35,000). Three paintings by 19 th century master Cornelius Krieghoff performed extremely well in the spring auction, led by the intricate 1896 canvas Quebec Farm , which shattered the longstanding artist record and sold for $571, 250 (est . $300,000 – 500,000).

century master performed extremely well in the spring auction, led by the intricate 1896 canvas , which shattered the longstanding artist record and sold for $571, . – 500,000). Works by members of the renowned Group of Seven garnered bids from passionate collectors, including Arthur Lismer's exceedingly rare wartime painting, The Departure of the Troop Ship, Halifax , which achieved $133, 250 (est . $60,000 – 80,000) and Lawren Harris's exemplary Coldwell - North Shore, Lake Superior , which sold for $229, 250 (est . $100,000 – 150,000), among many others.

exceedingly rare wartime painting, , which achieved $133, . – 80,000) and exemplary which sold for $229, . – 150,000), among many others. New records were set for five important artists in the Heffel auction. Joe Fafard's lifelike sculpture, The Politician sold for $145, 250 (est . $40,000 – 60,000) and Jean McEwen's vibrant and textured canvas Sans titre sold for $180, 250 (est . $70,000 – 90,000).

Heffel is currently accepting consignments for the fall 2021 auction season, inclusive of international works of art.

For a full list of results, and more information on the works included in Heffel's spring live auction, visit www.heffel.com.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Heffel has sold more Canadian art than any other auctioneer worldwide, with sales totaling more than half a billion dollars since 1978. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

