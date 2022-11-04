Hedgehog Technologies Wins a Canadian Consulting Engineer Award of Excellence

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Hedgehog Technologies, a multidisciplinary engineering firm, is thrilled to be receiving a 2022 Canadian Consulting Engineer Award. The Award of Excellence is in recognition of the Fort Severn First Nation Solar Array project that brought the remote Northern Ontario community closer to energy sovereignty.

The 2022 Canadian Consulting Engineer Award program is jointly sponsored by Canadian Consulting Engineers and ACEC-Canada to highlight the outstanding achievements of engineering firms across the country. This is the first award that Hedgehog has received from the program.

Award of Excellence - Fort Severn First Nation Solar Array

As protectors of the declining polar bear population in Northern Ontario, The Fort Severn First Nation (FSFN) have a vision for renewable energy to power the community. The FSFN completed a 300-kW solar array to offset the remote community's energy demand.

Hedgehog Technologies led the project management, engineering, and coordination of logistics. In collaboration with Chief Paul Burke, community training programs were developed to support Fort Severn in maintaining the project after completion.

"Today, we are not just celebrating a Fort Severn First Nation success story but also a blueprint for other remote communities to follow," says Michael Wrinch, President of Hedgehog Technologies, "receiving the Award of Excellence is a reminder about the importance of community-building."

Hedgehog Technologies remains committed to transitioning communities away from fossil-fuels and towards sustainable clean energy. As leaders in renewable energy, innovation will continue to be a driving force behind the engineering firm.

About Hedgehog Technologies

Hedgehog Technologies is a multidisciplinary team of electrical and mechanical engineers with a global impact. Hedgehog specializes in risk management for complex projects where safety is paramount. Since 2001, Hedgehog Technologies has remained proudly diverse with PMP® Project Management Professionals, TÜV Rheinland certified functional safety experts, and Professional Engineers with decades of experience.

