Hedgehog Technologies Launches a New EV Online Assessment Tool To Streamline Your EV Charging Needs

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Hedgehog Technologies Inc., an industry leader in electrical engineering and risk management, is proud to announce the launch of a brand new EV charging online assessment tool at www.hedgehogtech.com .

What is the EV online assessment tool?

The online assessment tool is designed to offer a three-phase approach to simplify the process of installing EV charging infrastructure:

Phase one outlines your requirements in a generated report with technical recommendations and next steps outlined.





Phase two provides an on-site EV inspection to determine the final number of EV charging units, applicable grants through BC Clean Energy, and receiving a P.Eng. stamped electrical single line diagram.





During phase three, EV charging stations will be installed by qualified professionals who provide project coordination and supply chain management.

"We pride ourselves on being bold innovators in the renewable energy space," said Michael Wrinch, president of Hedgehog Technologies. "As the future moves closer to electric, it is important to offer streamlined access to emerging technologies wherever possible. It's a step towards making EV charging more accessible to commercial, strata, and residential customers."

The cost of the online assessment tool is $700.00 CAD + tax with volume discounts available for multiple buildings. For more information please visit https://www.hedgehogtech.com/ev-calculator-assessment/

About Hedgehog Technologies Inc.

Hedgehog Technologies is a diverse group of electrical engineers who galvanize for a common purpose: to make complex visions a practical reality. Since 2001, our focus has been completing innovative projects with a safety-critical approach. Hedgehog employs PMP® Project Management Professionals, TÜV Rheinland certified functional safety experts, and Professional Engineers (P.Eng.) with decades of experience.

