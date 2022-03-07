Hedgehog Technologies Finalizes Acquisition of Igloo Innovations

BURNABY, BC, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Hedgehog Technologies, a world-class electrical engineering consulting firm, has announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Igloo Innovations, a mechanical engineering firm with creative and technical capabilities.

The acquisition will expand Hedgehog Technologies to include mechanical engineering services for the first time in the company's 20-year history. With a shared value alignment around innovation, the companies are committed to the development of proprietary technologies for industries such as marine, industrial automation, and amusement rides.

"Innovation was at the heart of our decision to acquire Igloo," said Michael Wrinch, founder of Hedgehog Technologies, "having a shared vision will support our goal to develop new technologies while offering a new mechanical engineering arm to better serve our clients. We see this as a win-win situation for everyone."

Igloo Innovations was founded in 2010 by Jason Clark. Derek Puzzuoli later joined in 2013 as a key partner. The company started with providing photorealistic product visualization services to Dell, Samsung, and Caterpillar. Igloo Innovations later branched into the attractions and marine industries where it started to integrate creative with technical design. These projects included themed rides and underwater remote operated vehicles (ROV).

"Igloo and Hedgehog share a passion for developing leading-edge products and technologies which often led to our teams working together on many projects, even though we were separate entities," said Jason Clark, founder of Igloo Innovations. "When Mike approached me to bring Igloo into the Hedgehog group it made perfect sense. Together we can provide the same unique services to our clients with a higher degree of collaboration between firms."

About Hedgehog Technologies

Hedgehog Technologies is a diverse team of electrical engineers who galvanize for a common purpose: to make complex visions a practical reality. Since 2001, Hedgehog Technologies has focused on innovative projects with a safety-critical approach from global amusement rides to solar arrays in extreme climates. Hedgehog employs PMP® Project Management Professionals, TÜV Rheinland certified functional safety experts, Certified Energy Managers (CEM), and Professional Engineers (P.Eng.) with decades of experience.

For more information about Hedgehog Technologies, visit www.hedgehogtech.com .

About Igloo Innovations

Igloo Innovations Inc. is an engineering and product development service provider that merges both technical and creative expertise to deliver functional and beautiful solutions across several industries. Igloo has a diverse technical background including the design of complex and safety-critical systems. Visit www.iglooinnovations.com to learn more.

