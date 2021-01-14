Heddle Shipyards Continues to Grow with Hiring of Chief Strategy Officer, Jared Newcombe

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Heddle Shipyards, the largest Canadian ship repair company on the Great Lakes and the fastest growing shipyard operator in Canada, is excited to announce the hiring of Jared Newcombe as Heddle Shipyards' Chief Strategy Officer.

"It is a testament to the growth of Heddle that we have been able to attract someone of Jared's calibre. As we continue to grow and expand Jared will be instrumental in helping scale our business so that we can take on and successfully execute the largest and most complex shipbuilding and ship repair projects in Canada," says Shaun Padulo, President of Heddle Shipyards.

Jared is an accomplished shipyard executive with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He began his career at Irving Shipbuilding, one of the most respected shipyards in North America, and held various management positions there. In 2013 Jared joined Chantier Davie as Chief Operating Officer and then served as Chief Executive Officer from 2016 – 2019.

"I have spent my entire career in Canadian shipyards, and I am excited to join Heddle at a time when the company is on the verge of revitalizing the shipbuilding industry in Ontario. The opportunity at Heddle is tremendous and I am looking forward to working with the team," says Jared Newcombe.

Heddle is currently targeting major refits within the Canadian Coast Guard's (CCG) VLE II program, new builds for the CCG that are less than 1000 gross registered tonnes and supporting Seaspan in constructing vessels that are in excess of 1000 gross registered tonnes. At the same time, Heddle is preparing to enter into the defence sector and service the Royal Canadian Navy. Jared's knowledge and experience will be invaluable to supporting these initiatives.

About Heddle Shipyards: Heddle Shipyards is the largest Canadian Ship Repair company on the Great Lakes and operates facilities in Hamilton, St. Catharines, Thunder Bay, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Heddle Shipyards operates the largest number of shipyards and dry dock assets in Canada and is the fastest growing provider of vessel life cycle services to the Canadian Coast Guard and the Canadian flagged commercial fleet.

