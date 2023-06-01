Heddle Shipyards and Team Vigilance Launch a Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel Tailored to The Future Needs of the Royal Canadian Navy.

ST. CATHARINES, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Team Vigilance partner companies Vard Marine Inc, Heddle Shipyards, Thales Canada, SH Defense, and Fincantieri, are proud to launch the Vigilance Class Offshore Patrol Vessel. Intended to satisfy projected future demands under the second pillar of the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Vigilance Class vessels will replace the Kingston Class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels. These new ships will be designed, built, and equipped in Canada.

Vigilance Class OPV Designed by Vard Marine Inc. Team Vigilance Logo

Collectively, the Team Vigilance partner companies bring impressive capabilities and experience to bear in naval ship design, Canadian and global shipbuilding, the integration of combat and offboard systems, modular payload systems, and life-cycle solutions. As a partner company, Heddle Shipyards will leverage Team Vigilance's broad experience to realize the underutilized capacity at our Ontario Shipyards to meet the future needs of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Established in 1987, Heddle Shipyards is a proudly Canadian-owned company and the fastest-growing Canadian Shipyard on the Great Lake – the fourth maritime region in Canada. As a member of Team Vigilance, Heddle will harness its vast underutilized shipyard capacity as well as the industrial might of Southern Ontario's industrial capacity to provide an Ontario Made solution for Canada. Designed, built and equipped in Canada, Vigilance will be the cornerstone of the second pillar of Canada's National Shipbuilding strategy and support thousands of jobs in Ontario Shipyards and across Canada for decades to come.

Cost-effective and forward-looking, the Vigilance Class will fulfil critical operational needs through a combination of organic and modular capabilities, enabling core naval missions such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, subsea infrastructure protection, mine countermeasures, resource conservation, and maritime interdiction operations. The Vigilance Class will provide the sailors of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve with the modern tools they need to protect Canada's vital interests at home and abroad.

Shaun Padulo, President and CEO of Heddle Shipyards, said: "Ontario was once the epicenter of shipbuilding in Canada. We have the capacity needed to deliver the Vigilance Class Offshore Patrol Vessel. With the support of our Team Vigilance partners, we will harness this capacity to support the second pillar of the National Shipbuilding Strategy and activate Ontario's manufacturing and industrial sector to support NSS."

