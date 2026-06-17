HEC Montréal announces the creation of the Circle of Alliance with First Peoples

TIOHTIÀ:KE, MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - As National Indigenous Peoples Day and Summer Solstice approach, and in a context where universities are increasingly called upon to play an active role in transforming society, HEC Montréal is taking a new step forward by announcing the creation of the Circle of Alliance with First Peoples. Reporting to the School's Director General, this initiative aims to structure and amplify efforts in teaching, research, and knowledge sharing related to Indigenous realities.

HEC Montréal

HEC Montréal reaffirms its commitment to contributing concretely to the building capacity for leaders understanding and integrating contemporary Indigenous issues, and to supporting the advancement of knowledge grounded in First Peoples realities. This initiative seeks to engage the student body, faculty, and staff through awareness-building efforts, exchanges, new academic projects, on-the-ground research, and interdisciplinary collaborations.

Key quotes

This initiative will be co-led by Ghislain Picard, Innu from Pessamit and Adjunct Professor at HEC Montréal, and Marine Agogué, Full Professor in the Department of Management and Director of the Pierre Péladeau Center for Leadership and Management at HEC Montréal. Together, they will promote an ambitious and complementary vision at the intersection of academic approaches and Indigenous knowledge.

"The Circle of Alliance with First Peoples reflects a clear commitment to building sustainable bridges between HEC Montréal and First Peoples through knowledge sharing and outreach," says Ghislain Picard. "This approach takes on its full meaning when it is grounded in reciprocity, respect, and the ability to act collectively for the future. This initiative also aligns with the strategic goals of First Nations Executive Education (FNEE), with which I have been involved since 2021."

"The co-creation approach, inspired by Etuaptmumk--the Two-Eyed Seeing concept of Mi'gmaq Elder Albert Marshall, which brings together Indigenous knowledge and Western science--is a powerful lever for mobilizing teaching and research at HEC Montréal," adds Marine Agogué. "The Circle is intended to serve as a knowledge-sharing hub for the entire student body, staff, faculty, and beyond. The academic innovation and expertise developed within FNEE over the past five years provide a strong foundation for this next phase."

An initiative grounded in "For and By" academic approaches

This initiative is part of the School's ongoing commitment to increasing its societal impact, enhancing the student experience, and actively contributing to reconciliation efforts. It builds on the strong foundations of the partnership developed with First Peoples through FNEE, created in 2021, whose "For and By" academic approaches have demonstrated significant impact in recent years. Several faculty members are actively involved in its activities, integrate Indigenous perspectives into their courses, and develop research projects on these issues.

The meaning of the Circle of Alliance with First Peoples

The circle is a central symbol in Indigenous cultures. It represents harmony, interconnectedness, and the unity of all that exists. It reflects a worldview in which life is circular and continuous. At once spiritual, social, and natural, it embodies essential values such as respect, listening, balance, and equality.

The term "alliance" refers to both historical and contemporary notions of connection, union, and partnership between Nations, particularly in social and economic contexts, while also evoking the idea of enduring and structuring relationships. The use of "with" emphasizes a process of co-creation and reciprocity, grounded in shared knowledge, realities, and perspectives with First Peoples--not in substitution for them.

Through the Circle of Alliance with First Peoples, HEC Montréal reiterates its ambition to become a leading reference in management in Indigenous contexts, while actively contributing to reconciliation efforts.

About Ghislain Picard

An Innu from Pessamit and Adjunct Professor at HEC Montréal since 2025, Ghislain Picard served as Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) from 1992 to 2025, representing 10 Nations across 43 communities over a vast territory. Since 2021, he has chaired the advisory committee of FNEE and the Board of Directors of the McCord Museum. The recipient of numerous awards throughout his career, he is actively involved in programs related to governance and economic reconciliation, particularly those focusing on emotional intelligence, Indigenous governance, and public affairs.

About Marine Agogué

Professor in the Department of Management, Director of the Pierre Péladeau Center for Leadership and Management at HEC Montréal, and Associate Editor of the Creativity and Innovation Management Journal, Marine Agogué specializes in organizational creativity and leadership. She has contributed for several years to the development of teaching and research projects in collaboration with FNEE. Since 2022, she has been co-academic director of FNEE's Management program. She actively supports the integration of Indigenous perspectives into management approaches by promoting experiential, collaborative, and field-based methodologies.

SOURCE HEC Montréal

Information: For HEC Montréal, Émilie Novales, APR, Senior Media Relations Advisor, 438-520-3536, [email protected]; For FNEE: Mathilde Robitaille-Lefebvre, Senior Advisor, SEIZE03, 819-852-4762, [email protected]