Heatherdale Announces Appointment of Susan Neale as CFO and Sheryl Dhillon as Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Susan Neale and Sheryl Dhillon as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, respectively. Mark Peters and Trevor Thomas have resigned from their position as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, respectively, to focus on other business interests.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express my gratitude to Mark and Trevor for the years of service to the Company, particularly over the recent months as we've transitioned to our new management and vision. We wish them well in their future endeavors," said Rob McLeod, CEO of Heatherdale Resources Ltd. "I have previously worked for many years with Susan and Sheryl and know that our shareholders will be well-served by their extensive experience with Mining and Exploration Companies."

Susan Neale, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Neale has over 20 years of experience in the resource sector as Chief Financial Officer for various domestic and international public junior exploration to mid-cap development and producing mining companies. She has extensive business experience with senior management, complex transactions, corporate finance, financial reporting, governance and regulatory compliance. Most recently, she held the CFO position with IDM Mining Ltd, that was acquired by Ascot Resources Ltd. Additionally, Ms. Neale is an active volunteer, currently as President and Director of the Women in Mining Association of BC and former President and Director of the Vancouver Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Sheryl Dhillon, Corporate Secretary

Ms. Dhillon has over ten year of experience as a Corporate Secretary for mineral exploration and development Companies, operating in multiple jurisdictions. She has extensive knowledge of corporate governance and regulatory matters, as well as equity transactions and M&A. Her strong management and organizational skills coupled with excellent corporate communication abilities have compounded her excellent reputation. Ms. Dhillon acts as Corporate Secretary for several TSX, TSX.V and CSE listed companies.

In addition to his role as CEO, Rob McLeod was appointed President and Edie Thome, an independent director, was appointed Lead Director.

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. owns 100% of the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. For more information on Heatherdale, visit the Company's website at www.heatherdaleresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert McLeod"

Robert McLeod, P.Geo

President, CEO and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

