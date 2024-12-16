Heather Shantora Appointed as New President and CEO of Resolute Health

BEDFORD, NS, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Resolute Health Corporation Limited ("Resolute Health"), the largest private sleep apnea testing and treatment provider in Canada with over 80 clinics nationwide and growing, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Heather Shantora as its new President and CEO. Heather brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to her new role, making her an exceptional choice to lead Resolute Health into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Heather Shantora is a dynamic and accomplished leader with extensive experience in the healthcare and health tech industry. As one of the few young female CEOs in North America, Heather has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive organizational success and foster a culture of excellence. She has been a prominent figure in advancing women within the healthcare and private equity sectors, serving as a role model and mentor to many aspiring female leaders. Her commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion has been instrumental in creating a supportive and empowering work environment. Her diverse background equips her with a unique perspective that will be invaluable in her new role at Resolute Health.

Heather expressed her excitement about joining Resolute Health, particularly in the area of sleep health: "I am thrilled to join Resolute Health and lead the charge in consolidating the sleep apnea industry in Canada. Sleep health is a critical aspect of overall well-being, and I am passionate about making a positive impact in patients' lives."

Resolute Health is owned by Kensington Capital Partners Limited ("Kensington"), a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. Kirk Hamilton, Managing Director at Kensington and Chairman of Resolute's Board of Directors, welcomed Heather with enthusiasm: "We are delighted to have Heather join Resolute Health as President and CEO. Her impressive track record of leading healthcare companies make her the perfect fit to drive our mission forward. We look forward to the positive impact she will bring to the company and the industry as a whole. Under her leadership, we believe Resolute Health will be able to provide better access to care to more Canadians suffering from obstructive sleep apnea."

Resolute Health is confident that Heather's visionary leadership and strategic acumen will drive the company to new heights. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, and we look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make. Additionally, we are excited to welcome Brooke Allen as Chief Operating Officer. Brooke brings years of expertise and a proven track record in operations, having held senior leadership positions across Canadian healthcare companies focused on senior living, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare services, with remarkable success. Her skills and experience will be invaluable as we continue to drive our transformational growth.

To further support our transformational growth, we are pleased to welcome Chris Ferrara as Executive Chair. Chris brings a wealth of experience from his years leading some of the largest North American healthcare multi-site platforms in dental, senior living and ophthalmology while at the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

About Resolute Health: Resolute Health is Canada's largest independent healthcare service provider established by experienced healthcare professionals, primarily focused on the testing and treatment of patients suffering with snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

Its growing network of sleep apnea clinics include:

Advacare: https://www.advacare.ca/

Clinical Sleep: https://clinicalsleep.com/

Coastal Sleep: https://coastalsleep.ca/

Complete Respiratory Care: https://www.completerespcare.com/

CPAP Direct: https://cpapdirect.ca/

Home Lifecare Services: https://www.homelifecare.com/

Island CPAP: https://islandcpap.com/

OxyLife: https://www.sleepapneabc.ca/

Sleep Apnea Solutions: https://solutionsapneesommeil.myshopify.com/

Sleep Management Group: https://sleepmanagement.ca/

The Snore Shop: https://thesnoreshop.ca

For more information, visit https://resolutehealthcorp.com

About Kensington Capital:

Kensington Capital Partners is a leading independent Canadian investor in alternative assets. Since its inception in 1996, and with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, Kensington has invested over $2.6 billion in private equity, venture capital, and other alternative assets. Kensington's active management and relationship-driven approach have consistently delivered top-quartile returns for investors. Kensington is affiliated with AGF Management Limited, a $45 billion globally diverse asset management firm serving over 800,000 investors across public and private markets. For more information, visit https://kcpl.ca/.

SOURCE Resolute Health Corporation

Resolute Health Corporation, Laura Hawkins, Director of Marketing, 902-818-9358