Heart2Care is Transforming Compassionate Home Care in Greater Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Compassion and holistic care are at the core of Heart2Care Home Care, a new addition to the nursing and home care community in Edmonton.

Established by CEO Folakemi Ojo, a registered nurse with a Master of Public Health degree and diverse experience in healthcare, Heart2Care Home Care provides patients with the personalized care and support they need to maintain their health and well-being comfortably at home.

With a team of screened and highly-trained registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified caregivers, Heart2Care Home Care is committed to improving the quality of life of individuals through personalized home care services, including in-home nursing care, post-operative care, dementia care, disability care, personal care, meal preparation, homemaking, companionship, relief/respire care, end-of-life care, medication reminders, transportation, and 24/7 care, among other services.

Heart2Care Home Care is transforming home care in Greater Edmonton through a flexible, patient-centric approach to compassionate care for individuals of all ages, including seniors, persons with disabilities, new mothers, and more.

