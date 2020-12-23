Heart to Home Meals is donating thousands of frozen meals to food banks

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Heart to Home Meals, Canada's leading senior meal delivery service provider is giving back to the community with a donation of more than 10,000 meals to The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army, among their many charitable works, plays an important role in providing meals to those in need. Contributions such as this to food banks are even more crucial now with COVID-19 having increased the numbers of Canadians dealing with food insecurity.

"This has been a challenging year for all Canadians, but perhaps few were more heavily impacted by the pandemic than those among us who are food insecure" said Nigel Richards, President of Heart to Home Meals. "And since we are now in the season of giving, we are happy to be able to contribute to the great work The Salvation Army is doing to feed those most vulnerable".

These meals will be distributed to various food banks, shelters and daycare centres across the GTA and beyond.

In addition to the donation to The Salvation Army, Heart to Home Meals will also be donating nearly 5,000 meals by December 31st to The Daily Bread Food Bank, one of Canada's largest food banks which strives to end hunger in urban communities.

About Heart to Home Meals

Heart to Home Meals was established out of the belief that life should get easier for people as they age. To make this belief a reality, Heart to Home Meals has created a menu featuring more than 200 delicious meals, soups, and desserts, prepared with the nutritional needs of seniors in mind. The food is delivered frozen for free right to the homes of seniors by friendly delivery staff. Heart to Home Meals proudly serves communities across Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan.

SOURCE Heart to Home Meals

For further information: For any questions, please contact Ahmad Tabari, Heart to Home Meals Marketing Manager at [email protected]