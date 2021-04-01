Heart to Home Meals is coming to Winnipeg

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Heart to Home Meals is excited to announce that a new outlet serving Winnipeg and its surrounding areas will be opening in April 2021. Since 2007, Heart to Home Meals' frozen meal delivery service for seniors has been growing rapidly throughout Canada thanks to ever increasing demand.

Fred Pennell, the franchise owner of Heart to Home Meals Winnipeg, is looking forward to offering the meal delivery service to the thousands of seniors living in his community to make it easier for them to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

"I am so excited to offer Heart to Home Meals to Winnipeg. I wanted to do my part in making it easier and safer for our Parents and Grandparents to live in their own homes as long as possible, having access to great foods specifically made for seniors will make it easier." said Pennell. "If you ask me about my friend Joy, you will understand why I wanted to do this; it was to make it easier for her to remain independent."

The official opening of Heart to Home Meals Winnipeg is expected to occur in mid-April.

About Heart to Home Meals

Heart to Home Meals was established out of the belief that life should get easier for people as they age. To make this belief a reality, Heart to Home Meals has created a menu featuring more than 200 delicious meals, soups, and desserts, prepared with the nutritional needs of seniors in mind. The food is delivered frozen for free right to the homes of seniors by friendly delivery staff. Heart to Home Meals proudly serves communities across Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan.

To learn more about Heart to Home Meals, please visit https://www.hearttohomemeals.ca/

Read through the blog at: https://www.hearttohomemeals.ca/blog

Fred Pennell, franchise owner of Heart to Home Meals Winnipeg can be reached at [email protected].

