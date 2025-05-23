HearingLife is thrilled to announce our new partnership with Pickleball Canada!

HearingLife Canada will serve as the official hearing care sponsor of Pickleball Canada, promoting hearing health to pickleballers nationwide

TORONTO, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - HearingLife, Canada's largest hearing health care provider, is excited to announce its official sponsorship of Pickleball Canada for a 3-year term.

Why Pickleball?

Pickleball is taking Canada by storm, with over one million Canadians hitting the courts every month! It's not just popular; it's the fastest-growing sport among all age groups! Canadians love pickleball for its fun, social atmosphere, and incredible health and fitness benefits.

"I love playing pickleball and I know that communicating with and hearing your teammate is an essential part of the game, so I'm excited to spread the love your ears message to pickleballers across the country to help keep their paddles ready for years to come," said Anna Shaw, Senior Brand Manager at HearingLife.

"We encourage everyone to have their hearing tested, the earlier the better. It's why HearingLife offers FREE hearing tests for anyone over the age of 19. We want to create awareness around hearing health and how to protect your ears at any age so that you can 'Keep being you' and keep playing the game we love."

The partnership will feature an interactive approach with onsite HearingLife branding and activations at Pickleball Canada's Regional and National Championships. The multi-year partnership kicks off this week at the Atlantic Regional Championship, taking place from May 23 to 25 in Bedford, Nova Scotia.

The full schedule includes:

Nova Scotia Provincials - Halifax ( May 23 -25 )

( ) Saskatchewan Provincials - Saskatoon ( Jun 6 - 8 )

( ) Alberta Provincials - Medicine Hat ( Jul 10 - 13 )

( ) BC Provincials - Vernon ( Jul 24 - 27 )

) Ontario Provincials – TBC

Pickleball Nationals - Winnipeg ( Aug 19 - 24 )

"Pickleball Canada is thrilled to welcome HearingLife Canada onto our courts to help players learn more about hearing health," said Barry Petrachenko, Executive Director of Pickleball Canada. "Our sport boasts a growing community of passionate players, many of whom hope to continue to play the game for many years to come. Protecting their hearing is an important part to ensure the paddles keep swinging."

HearingLife Canada is on a mission to help more people hear better. By combining a personalized approach, conducted by professionals in hearing care, with a focus on advanced hearing technology, and comprehensive aftercare, the organization delivers personalized hearing care and solutions tailored specifically to each person. For more information about HearingLife Canada and where to find a local clinic, visit hearinglife.ca.

About HearingLife Canada

HearingLife is Canada's largest hearing care provider, with over 350 clinics nationwide. We are dedicated to improving hearing health through free hearing tests, personalized solutions, and ongoing support. Our mission is to help individuals stay connected to the people and activities they love by delivering exceptional hearing care tailored to their needs.

About Pickleball Canada

Pickleball Canada is the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in Canada. The Canadian Pickleball Association was established in 2009 and then incorporated as Pickleball Canada in 2011. The organization works to promote and develop the sport at all levels, from grassroots to high-performance. Their mission is to promote the growth and development of pickleball across the country by providing leadership, resources, and opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. Pickleball Canada is responsible for the coordination and delivery of pickleball events across the country, including the National and Regional Championships, which brings together top players from across Canada to compete for the title of national champion. With a growing number of players and clubs across the country, pickleball is Canada's fastest growing sport and Pickleball Canada is at the forefront of this exciting movement. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit pickleballcanada.org

