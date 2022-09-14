HearingLife Invites Canadians to Nominate Someone They Love for a Chance to Win Free Hearing Aids

Five Winners Will Receive Premium Hearing Aids Via September Giveaway, Part of National 'Love Your Ears' Initiative

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- This September, HearingLife Canada wants all Canadians to "Love Your Ears" and to nominate someone you care about facing hearing loss for a chance to win a pair of free hearing aids. HearingLife will award five nominees with free pairs of premium hearing aids.

The company is accepting nominations until Sept. 30, 2022 for Canadian residents impacted by untreated hearing loss. This giveaway does not include residents of Quebec. A random draw will be held with winners announced on Oct. 27, 2022. To nominate a friend or family member, program details can be found here .

Love Your Ears

HearingLife is spreading awareness about the vital need for hearing care with its " Love Your Ears " initiative, reminding everyone how hearing enriches our best experiences.

"Hearing is one of the five senses with which we experience life. If vision places the world in front of us, hearing puts us at its centre in a very personal way," said Jillian Price, HearingLife's chief audiologist. "When you love something, you take care of it, which is why we encourage all Canadians to love their ears."

Hearing Care Improves Health and Happiness

Nearly half of Canadians over 60 years old are living with some form of hearing loss, and many may not recognize the impact it's having on their quality of life.1 According to a 2020 Lancet report , people living with moderate hearing loss are twice as likely to experience cognitive decline as their peers, and those with severe hearing loss face five times the risk.2

Additionally, findings from a global survey of 24,000 people from 14 countries, conducted by Audika Group and YouGov , reveals hearing care can significantly improve health and happiness.

Hearing aid wearers are three times more likely to be happier than those with untreated hearing loss.

One in four reported better relationships, and 40% reported better conversations.

A third felt more connected to their family.

Canadians can start loving their ears today by taking a free online hearing test or scheduling a no-obligation hearing test – no physician referral needed. Call 1-855-785-3616 or visit www.hearinglife.ca to find a local HearingLife provider near you.

About HearingLife

HearingLife is Canada's leading local hearing care provider. With more than 300 clinics nationwide, HearingLife delivers a personalized approach to life-changing hearing care and encourages everyone to love their ears. Nearly half of Canadians over the age of 60 are suffering from hearing loss. HearingLife is working to address this alarming, largely unaddressed health concern by providing a free hearing test to every person in Canada over 60 years old, making hearing aids accessible to those who may not be able to afford them. Aimed at providing trusted hearing care globally, HearingLife Canada is part of Audika Group, an international hearing care provider and member of the global hearing health company Demant. For more information on HearingLife, visit www.hearinglife.ca , or follow HearingLife on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Capwell Communications

[email protected]

949-999-3303

References



The National Campaign for Better Hearing. Hearing loss abounds in Canadian population. Accessed February 25, 2022 . https://campaignforbetterhearing.ca/2019/07/hearing-loss-abounds-in-canadian-population/ Livingston G, Huntley J, Sommerlad A, et al. Dementia prevention, intervention, and care: 2020 report of The Lancet Commission. Lancet. 2020;396(10248):413-446. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30367-6

SOURCE HearingLife, Canada