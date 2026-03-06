TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 20, 2026, Peter Michael Deeb filed an Application for Review with the Capital Markets Tribunal of the Ontario Securities Commission seeking a review of the decisions made by a CIRO hearing panel dated April 14, 2025 and February 3, 2026. Hampton Securities Limited is not seeking a review of the decisions.

The decisions under review are available at:

Re Deeb and Hampton 2026 CIRO 07

Re Hampton & Deeb 2025 CIRO 18

Further information about the review can be found at:

Capital Markets Tribunal

Peter Michael Deeb served as the Ultimate Designated Person and a Registered Representative at Hampton Securities Ltd. He also served as its Acting Chief Compliance Officer between March 2020 and September 2020.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All other Inquiries:

Complaints & Inquiries

Secure form

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected] / 416-526-8240; Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322