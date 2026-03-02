VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on December 9 and 16, 2025 pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued its reasons for decision on February 18, 2026.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision are available at:

Re Calgiuri 2026 CIRO 08

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel found that Franco Caligiuri:

a) referred clients to an individual or company that sold exempt securities, and received referral fees for doing so, thereby participating in a referral arrangement to which the Dealer Member was not a party; and

b) made a false or misleading statement to the Dealer Member during a sub-branch review.

The hearing panel confirmed the following sanctions imposed on Franco Caligiuri as part of the Settlement Agreement:

(a) a suspension from conducting securities-related activities with any CIRO Dealer Member for one month, beginning four days after the hearing panel accepts the settlement agreement;

(b) a fine of $15,000; and

(c) costs of $5,000.

At all material times, Franco Caligiuri conducted business at Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. in the Burnaby, British Columbia area. Franco Caligiuri is currently employed by and registered with a CIRO-regulated firm.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All other Inquiries: Complaints & Inquiries

Secure form

Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected] / 416-526-8240