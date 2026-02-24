TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules to consider a settlement agreement between CIRO Enforcement Staff and Virtu Canada Corp.

The agreement addresses proposed allegations that Virtu Canada Corp. failed to immediately display client orders to buy or sell 50 standard trading units or less of a security on a marketplace.

The hearing will become open to the public if the panel accepts the settlement agreement. If the settlement agreement is accepted, the panel's decision and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Settlement Hearing Date: March 4, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (by videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this form.

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Virtu Canada Corp. - Notice of Application

Virtu Canada Corp. is a CIRO-registered investment dealer.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

