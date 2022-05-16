Healthybud Secures $650,000 In Seed Funding For Growth & Marketing As It Reinvents The Pet Pantry With Nutritious, Functional Products

The pet wellness brand's latest investment round, led by Earth Rated co-founder David Ngo, brings its total funding to approximately $1 million CAD.

MONTREAL, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet wellness company Healthybud announced today it has raised $650,000 CAD in a recent seed round, bringing its total funding to approximately $1 million CAD.

The capital Healthybud raised will be invested in paid marketing strategies and used to hire additional employees in sales, operations and marketing roles.

David Ngo led the round with participation from leading entrepreneurs in manufacturing, entertainment, advertising and consumer goods, as well as Bernard Prevost, co-founder of MissFresh, a Canadian online meal subscription service that was sold to Metro in 2017.

David, who was vice-president of Earth Rated as it grew to be sold in over 25,000 stores across 40 countries, will provide Healthybud with general startup advice as well as guidance on key business activities.

"We're proud of the high-quality, superfood-packed dog wellness products we've developed. Our key supply chain partners are ready to scale with us so we're shifting focus to growth strategy, marketing and new acquisition channels," said Kyle Feigenbaum, co-founder and CEO of Healthybud.

"After speaking with Healthybud's founders for the first time, learning how they started Healthybud during the pandemic and grew it to where it was, I immediately knew they were the real deal. Not only do they have amazing products and an amazing brand, but their personalities, tenacity, and passion are what really attracted me to invest in their company and also come on as an advisor. I'm honoured and excited to be joining Healthybud on their journey and to be part of their success story," said lead investor David Ngo.

Healthybud's offerings include fully-balanced freeze-dried meals, premium meal toppers and all-natural, human-grade treats, such as banana crisps and cod skins.

Healthybud ® is a pet wellness brand with products in over 500+ stores across North America. Its mission is to help dogs thrive through healing ingredients and premium nutrition. Healthybud products include all-natural, functional treats, meal toppers and fully-balanced meals for dogs. Founded by a team of young millennial pet parents, Healthybud is reinventing the pet pantry to help dogs live their happiest, healthiest lives. The team works alongside renowned universities, veterinarians & nutritionists to create research-backed and functional products for our dogs

