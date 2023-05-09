Grand Opening of Four New Stores This Weekend In Toronto, Scarborough, Ajax and London

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Healthy Planet, one of Canada's fastest growing health and wellness retail chains, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of four new stores this weekend, May 12th to the 14th, in Toronto, Scarborough, Ajax, and London. The public and media are invited to join the festivities, which will include ribbon-cutting ceremonies, a sale of up to 70 percent off, and a contest where 12 lucky winners will have the chance to win a $100 coupon every month, for an entire year.

Healthy Planet expands retail footprint in Canada with four new stores in Toronto, Scarborough, Ajax, and London. Healthy Planet Opens Four New Stores in Toronto, Scarborough, Ajax and London (CNW Group/Healthy Planet Canada)

"We are excited to support our customers with the grand opening of four new stores this weekend," said Muhammad Mohamedy, General Manager of Healthy Planet Canada. "Health should never come with a price tag. Our mission is to help Canadians live healthier every day. We are ever expanding our store format with an added range of health and wellness products, including supplements, vitamins, sports nutrition, health foods, organic groceries, bath, beauty, pet supplements, eco-friendly home products and fresh prepared food," said Muhammad.

"We are especially proud to announce the launch of our Healthy Planet Kitchen at the Ajax location, which will offer a chef-inspired menu comprising of soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, bowls, pizzas, freshly squeezed organic juices, smoothies, breakfast items, baked goods, and snacks. All of our offerings are artfully prepared and assembled from scratch daily. Our aim is to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and wellness with a menu that is predominantly organic, delicious and exclusive to our kitchen," said Muhammad.

Healthy Planet Official Grand Opening - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Schedule

TORONTO - Friday, May 12 th - 10 am featuring Connie Mastrangelo from Little Italy BIA

555 College St., Unit 1, Toronto, ON M6G 1A9



SCARBOROUGH – Friday, May 12 th - 1 pm featuring Councillor Gary Crawford

8 Lebovic Ave., Unit B7, Scarborough, ON M1L 4V9



AJAX - Friday, May 12 th - 3 pm featuring MPP Patrice Barnes

140 Kingston Rd. E., Unit K5B, Ajax, ON L1Z 1G1



LONDON - Saturday, May 13 th - 12 noon featuring Councillor Steve Hillier

1230 Wellington Rd., Unit 108, London, ON N6E 1M3

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet with local city council members, and enjoy a massive sale of up to 70 percent off on a wide range of health and wellness products, including supplements, vitamins, sports nutrition, health foods, organic groceries, bath, beauty, pet supplements, and eco-friendly home products.

In addition to the sale, Healthy Planet will be giving away free gift bags to the first 100 customers each day, at each location.

For more information on the grand opening events, or to learn more about Healthy Planet, visit HealthyPlanetCanada.com or follow @HealthyPlanetStore on Facebook, @HealthyPlanet on Instagram and @HealthyPlanetCa on TikTok.

Note: Exclusive Media Preview Available.

Please contact [email protected] for interview.

About Healthy Planet Canada

Healthy Planet started in 1995 and quickly became one of Canada's fastest growing, Canadian owned, Health and Wellness Grocery chains. With 33 retail stores currently operating, Healthy Planet also has one of Canada's largest online health store at HealthyPlanetCanada.com. Healthy Planet takes pride in sourcing the highest quality products at the lowest possible price. The company is committed to partnering with socially responsible manufacturers and distributors to ensure its customers #LiveLifeHealthy!

For further information: Media Contact: Dina Vieira, 416-702-6124, [email protected]